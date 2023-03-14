Vote activist, mentor Turner talks to National Press Club

The 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission invited the Rev. Jesse C. Turner of Pine Bluff to speak at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., March 10. Turner became the first African American from Pine Bluff to speak at the club, according to a news release.

Turner is executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. and president of Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance.

At the National Press Club, Turner addressed the collaboration of PEN OR PENCIL and members of the ministerial alliance. (The PEN OR PENCIL Initiative of the National Alliance of Faith and Justice is a culturally-based academic and mentoring enhancement curriculum. PEN stands for penitentiary and PENCIL stands for education, according to nafj.org.)

"Faith-based mentors have made an impact on violence and negative behaviors on school campuses," Turner said. "However, to sustain the success, faith-based mentors must remain visible at least one hour one day a week. The success of Pastors on Patrol evolves around three Cs, they are courage, commitment and consistency."

"When deployed, the method is a proven and effective tool for reducing violence and negative behaviors, in some cases by 33 percent. Working as a team, Pastors on Patrol has demonstrated that success can happen and even greater success is possible when courage, commitment, consistency, is built on Christ as our foundation," Turner said.

"Queen Sugar," a television show, has portrayed Pastors on Patrol in one of their episodes, and school officials from around the nation have shown interest in the work of the Ministerial Alliance Pastors, according to Turner.

The work of PEN OR PENCIL and the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance National Documentary can be viewed at www.400yaahc.gov by clicking on films at top of page.