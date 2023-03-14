NWA fishing report: Water, fishing gradually warming

Beaver Lake

Spring is near, but winter tactics are still recommended to catch black bass. Anglers should beware of debris in the lake from recent heavy rain.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said some anglers report decent bass fishing while others are striking out. Typical winter lures such as jerk baits, crank baits or swim baits are recommended. Try spinner baits in dirty water.

Striped bass are biting shallow or deep on brood minnows or shad. The Monte Ne area is a good place to try, Jones said. For walleye, troll with Flicker Shad crank baits in the White and War Eagle river arms. Average surface water temperature is 50 degrees.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports walleye are beginning to migrate into the White and War Eagle river arms. Minnows are working best. Most walleye caught are small males. Crappie fishing is fair to poor on minnows or jigs around brush and other cover.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout are biting prepared baits such as Pautzke Fire Bait in the rocket red color. The river between Parker Bottoms and Spider Creek is a good area to try. Fish for walleye between the towns of Beaver and Holiday Island. Soft plastics are the preferred lures worked along weed lines, points and the inside of bends. The best bite is late afternoon.

Power generation at Beaver Dam is sporadic, varying from day to day.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina said crappie are moving into shallow water and biting jigs. Bluegill fishing is good with worms or crickets. Black bass fishing has improved. Use jig and pigs or crank baits.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said crappie were biting fair until recent rain muddied the lake. Once the water clears try jigs or minnows around bridge pilings, vegetation and brush. Use spinner baits or plastic worms for black bass. Liver is the best catfish bait.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass at all Bella Vista lakes with jerk baits, crawdad-colored crank baits, Alabama rigs or jig and pigs. Go for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said anglers report black bass are spawning. Spawning time is different at Swepco than at other reservoirs because the lake is always warm because of hot water discharges from the Flint Creek Power Plant during electricity production. Try plastic worms or plastic lizards of various sizes one to 15 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with Alabama rigs, crank baits or plastic worms around brush or docks. Crappie are biting fair on jigs minnows or small spoons. Use liver or stink bait for catfish.

At Lake Eucha, largemouth bass are biting fair on crank baits or Alabama rigs around brush and docks. Channel catfish are biting fair on liver, shad, shrimp or hot dog chunks. Crappie fishing is fair with jigs or minnows.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie are biting fair on minnows or jigs around brush or docks. Largemouth and spotted bass are biting well on crank baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs round brush or docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting swim baits or Alabama rigs eight feet deep around timber. Jig and pigs are working eight to 20 feet deep along steep banks. Bass are hitting jerk baits but that bite is fading.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff