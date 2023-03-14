WCSD watches 2 bills moving in Legislature

At least two bills moving through the Arkansas Legislature could ease the Watson Chapel School District's burdens as it seeks to begin building a new high school.

Rep. Mike Holcomb, R-Pine Bluff, whose constituency includes the district, is one of the sponsors of Senate Bill 355, which would push the date to begin requiring an educational facility to have a storm shelter to Jan. 1, 2025. The bill passed the Senate on Thursday and has been referred to the House Education Committee, which will review the bill today.

If passed, the bill would keep the district from having to face an additional financial strain as it requests more money from the Legislature to cover the state's share of the cost to construct a new high school to replace a 78-year-old junior high campus deemed to have no useful life remaining.

House Bill 1254 would change the state financial participation amount by using a basic project cost per square foot for new public-school construction projects. The bill, which has passed in the House, would change the language in state law so that the amount "shall be," rather than "is limited to," the amount derived from using the academic facilities wealth index to the project cost to calculate the cost necessary to bring the education facilities to code.

"The Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation shall establish funding factors that shall be updated annually by the fourth quarter of the calendar year for determining the basic project cost per square foot for various types of new construction projects," the bill reads, in part.

The WCSD was approved for $200 per square foot toward a 92,500-square-foot high school, but Wilson said during Monday's school board meeting that costs have risen to about $350 per square foot and the district is hoping to receive at least $275 per square foot in funding from the state. The bill has gone to the Senate, where the Education Committee will review it Wednesday.

The district revealed a building grade plan based on whether the district is approved for additional funding. If officials can start on the new high school by the fall, second-graders would be relocated from L.L. Owen Elementary to Edgewood Elementary, students in grades 3-5 would attend Coleman Elementary, sixth-graders would be housed at Watson Chapel Junior High, seventh- and eighth-graders would attend Owen along with pre-kindergartners, and ninth-graders would move up to Watson Chapel High. If the project has to be delayed, sixth-graders would remain at Coleman and seventh- and eighth-graders would attend the junior high campus.

IN OTHER DISTRICT MATTERS

Wilson requested to the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education to change the WCSD's digital learning plan to allow students disciplined due to group or gang violence at school to use Google Classroom, rather than Virtual Arkansas, for online courses.

"Recently, there has been an increase of students involved in group or gang activity in the community," Wilson wrote. "Due to this increase, safety is our number one goal for our staff and students."

A recent study of Watson Chapel's football field showed the artificial turf "is suffering from significant fiber wear and loss," according to a letter from Southern Turf Specialties of Monticello. The field, first installed in 2011, is safe to play on for at least another year, but John Hayden, executive director of support services for the WCSD, suggested the board consider making any renovations to the field after the 2023 football season.

George White, a retiring junior high paraprofessional, pitched to the board an idea to begin a wrestling program for both boys and girls. Although White said a statewide wrestling association would be willing to pay for about half the cost of a wrestling mat, Wilson suggested the district consider beginning with a wrestling club to help build interest in the sport.

Brad Burl, a teacher at Coleman Elementary, volunteered to coach wrestling if a program were to begin.

WILDCAT WARRIORS

Sophomore high school student Simone Simon was named Wildcat Warrior for March. The district-wide dyslexia team of Tristen Imler, Earnestine Marshall, Betty Thomas, Daisy Pugh and Rosalind Robinson were named district employees of the month.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The district accepted retirement letters from secretary Janice Oaks, cafeteria worker Pearline Price, counselor Julie Taylor and paraprofessional White.

Resignation letters were submitted by secretaries Constance Howard and LaPorsche Scott, and elementary teacher Regina Jones.