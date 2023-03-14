Westrock to post 4Q, year-end earnings

Westrock Coffee Co. is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and year-end earnings after the stock market closes today. Executive management will participate in a conference call at 4 p.m. to discuss the results.

More information and registration for the call is available at investors.westrockcoffee.com. Dial-in information is provided after registration. The call also can be accessed live through the website, and a replay will be available shortly after the live event ends.

Westrock, based in Little Rock, is a global coffee and tea provider with manufacturing and distribution operations in central Arkansas.