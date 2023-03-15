4-star Tennessee lineman vibes with Adams during visit

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams and others on the staff stood out to 4-star sophomore defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles during his visit to Fayetteville on Tuesday.

“I had some 1-on-1 time with him and he is a really cool coach and even a dope person,” Charles said of Adams. “He has coached the best, so it would be great to play for a coach that coached the best. [We] just have to build a relationship with each other and it would be all good.”

Charles, 6-4 and 295 pounds of Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy, has offers from Georgia, Michigan, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri, West Virginia, Auburn, Louisville and others.

He said the coaching staff was full of energy.

“The thing that most stood out is the type of energy all the coaches have and how they move around as they coach,” Charles said.

Charles, who is rated a 4-star prospect by Rivals, said the energy bled over to Tuesday’s practice.

“The huge amount of energy everyone had during practice and even right before...that’s also the thing that stood out the most," he said.

He replied “100%” when asked if he would visit Arkansas again.



