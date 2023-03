Stuttgart, circa 1918: "Boys leaving for Camp Pike, Ark." Among the young men headed to train for World War I were "Cecil Huckleberry, Clark McCintire, Alvie Blodgett, and Don Rickbough." It was common for people to turn out to see their young men ship out by train. According to the National Archives, 42 soldiers from Arkansas County were killed or wounded in the Great War.

