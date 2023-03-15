Arkansas State Capitol news in brief

Special elections

bill passes Senate

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday handily approved a bill that would require local governments to hold special elections for measures and questions on primary and general election dates.

The Senate voted 30-4 to send House Bill 1510 by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, to the governor.

Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, said the bill would standardize the election calendar with special elections held in concert with the primary and general elections with the aim of increasing the number of voters in special elections, and allow for special elections at other times during emergencies.

The bill would allow officials to hold special elections for questions and measures on the second Tuesday of March and November in years with a presidential election. In all other years, the bill would permit special elections on the second Tuesday of May and November.

Under the bill, special elections held in months in which a preferential primary or general election is scheduled must be held on the date of the primary or general election. If the second Tuesday of the month is a legal holiday, the election must be held on the third Tuesday of the month.

Under current law, special elections are permitted on the second Tuesday of March, May, August and November during presidential election years, and February, May, August and November in all other years.

The bill includes provisions that would allow for emergency special elections during other months under a limited set of conditions. These instances include cases where the governing entity would become "incapable of performing its lawful duties and obligations" without an election due to a natural disaster or an interpretation of the law by a state or federal judge. The bill also would permit emergency special elections if the governing body determines the election is needed due to "imminent danger to public health and safety."

-- Michael R. Wickline and Will Langhorne

Transgender care

malpractice inked

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday signed a bill that would allow a person injured by a "gender transition procedure" as a minor to bring a civil suit against the medical provider who performed the procedure.

Under Act 274, previously Senate Bill 199, a patient is allowed to bring legal action against a health provider up to 15 years after they turn 18.

While working its way through the legislature, the bill by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, sparked heated debate between supporters who said it was needed to protect minors and opponents who argued it would limit access to life-saving care for transgender people.

On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas issued a news release calling the act "an effort to achieve indirectly what the Constitution prohibits the state from doing directly."

"This law is not based on science or evidence, and it is a direct attack on the fundamental rights, health, and well-being of Arkansas' youth and those who care for them," the release reads.

When asked if Sanders intended to sign the bill into law, spokeswoman Alexa Henning said last week in a written statement that Sanders "has said that she supports bills that protect our kids and will support legislation like this that does just that."

The act defines a "gender transition procedure" as a medical procedure intended to alter "or remove physical or anatomical characteristics or features that are typical for the individual's biological sex." The act also addresses procedures that seek to instill "or create physiological or anatomical characteristics that resemble a sex different from the individual's biological sex."

-- Will Langhorne