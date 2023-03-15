As Barnett awaits sentencing, three of his attorneys plan exit

Three of the four people on Richard "Bigo" Barnett's legal team have filed motions to withdraw as counsel in his U.S. Capitol riot case, leaving Jonathan Gross to handle his sentencing and possible appeal.

During his January trial in Washington, Barnett, 62, of Gravette, was represented by two high-profile Capitol-breach attorneys -- Joseph McBride and Brad Geyer.

After Barnett was found guilty on all eight counts, lead attorney McBride said they would appeal the decision to the District of Columbia Court of Appeals.

But Geyer wrote in his motion to withdraw filed Monday that Barnett "may choose to retain" new attorneys for his appeal.

"[Barnett] agrees that his sentencing, and any possible notice of appeal, may proceed with Mr. Gross or new attorneys as he may choose to retain," wrote Geyer.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper had yet to rule on the motions to withdraw as of late Tuesday.

Cooper has also yet to rule on Barnett's motions for acquittal or a new trial. That's because the lawyers are still filing documents.

Federal prosecutors asked for, and were granted, an additional two weeks to March 7 to file their opposition to Barnett's requests for acquittal or a new trial.

Then Gross asked for additional time to file his response to the government's opposition.

Cooper gave Gross until March 27. In the case docket, the judge noted "this further extension of the briefing schedule may necessitate a delay in the Defendant's scheduled May 3 sentencing."

On Jan. 23, after a two-week trial, a jury in Washington deliberated for a little over two hours before finding Barnett guilty of all eight counts in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Barnett famously posed for photos with his foot on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite during the riot. He faced enhanced charges for taking a dangerous weapon -- a ZAP Hike 'n Strike Walking Staff stun gun -- into the Capitol that day.

During breaks in the trial, Barnett could be seen quietly reading a book.

When asked by a reporter if he was reading the Bible, Barnett said some days it was the Bible, and other days it was a siddur, a Jewish prayer book he learned about from Gross.

In his motion to withdraw, McBride wrote that Barnett's case was now heading toward sentencing.

"Therefore, the attorney-client relationship has reached its natural conclusion," wrote McBride. "Attorney Jonathan Gross has been managing Mr. Barnett's case post-conviction and has been closely working with Mr. Barnett on his sentencing memo."

On March 8, Gross filed a motion to withdraw as counsel for Ryan Taylor Nichols of Longview, Texas, who is accused of carrying a crowbar and canister of pepper spray into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I am the attorney of record in several January 6th related matters, including USA v. Christopher Quaglin, 21-cr-40, a complex multi-defendant case scheduled for trial on April 10, 2023, two weeks after the above captioned matter is currently set for trial," wrote Gross. "Accordingly, I respectfully request permission to withdraw from Mr. Nichols' case to devote my time and attention to Mr. Quaglin's."

Quaglin is accused of attacking police officers with a stolen riot shield.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth granted Gross' request to withdraw from Nichols' case.

Nichols' trial is set to begin March 27. McBride is his lead attorney. According to the case docket, Geyer and Carolyn Stewart, who served on Barnett's defense team, are also working on Nichols' defense.