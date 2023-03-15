Bentonville School Board approves first phase of bus stop consolidation plan

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the first phase of a plan to consolidate the School District's bus stops.

Phase one includes consolidating stops in neighborhoods -- subdivisions, streets and cul-de-sacs -- and will go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

"I think we're going to have to implement some type of strategy to improve our transportation of our kids and reassess it," board president Kelly Carlson said. "Is it working for the families? Is it working for the district? Is it working for the drivers? I don't think, by any means, we should say we're making a decision today and it's the last time we're going to talk about it."

Phase two, which includes rural areas and current isolated stops, would be implemented for the 2024-25 school year if additional consolidation is necessary, according to information provided by the board.

Jason Salmons, the district's transportation director, pitched the consolidation concept at the board's January and February meetings.

The board continued its discussion with Salmons for another 30 minutes at Tuesday's meeting before voting.

Student safety was the focus Tuesday.

"For parents, we do want to hear from you if there's a concern about the safety of your child," board member Willie Cowgur said just before the 7-0 vote. "I would like an update after maybe September or October, after we roll it out and we've seen it for a month or two. We don't need to wait a full year for a review."

Salmons said previously that while parents would have to get more involved in getting their children to and from the bus stop, it also would result in a more efficient and reliable transportation system.

From Aug. 15 to Feb. 28, there were 152 delayed routes and 212 canceled routes, Salmons said. The plan will reduce the number of stops from 2,135 to approximately 1,700 to 1,900, according to the presentation. There will also be a Google form for parental feedback.

The district could pivot back to the current system if the plan runs into trouble, Salmons said.

Brian Crist was one of two parents who addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.

"I think it needs some more work," Crist told the panel before Salmons' presentation.

Afterward, Crist said he felt better.

"They've definitely taken the scope down," Crist said. "I think this was a more informative meeting. I do feel better. I still wish I could see more details to understand the full scope."

Salmons' report noted special education routes wouldn't be affected and door-to-door service for special education would continue.

Bentonville has consulted with the Springdale School District, which moved to consolidated bus stops last fall. Springdale officials said the move has been a success.

Challenges finding enough bus drivers is one reason administrators are exploring the bus stop consolidation idea. Another reason is the escalating cost of buses.

In other business, the board unanimously approved renewing the custodial services contract with SSC Service Solutions from June 1, 2023, to May 30, 2024, at a cost of $6,265,833.



