Bill limiting transgender people from using bathroom of choice at Arkansas public schools on its way to governor

The Arkansas House on Wednesday voted along party lines to advance a bill that would limit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice at public schools.

House Bill 1156 by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, received a vote of 77-15 to concur with a Senate amendment, sending the measure to the governor's desk.

Gov. Sarah Sanders' spokeswoman Alexa Henning said earlier this week Sanders "believes that schools are no place for the radical left's woke agenda" and will sign legislation that focuses on protecting and educating children, not indoctrinating them.

HB1156 would require public schools and open-enrollment public charter schools to prohibit people from using a multiple-occupancy restroom that does not correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate. The legislation also would apply to places at schools where people "may be in various stages of undress" around others, which would include locker rooms, changing rooms and shower rooms.

Students on overnight trips would have to either share sleeping quarters with one or multiple members of the same sex or be "provided single-occupancy sleeping quarters." The bill would permit a public school student attending an overnight trip to share sleeping quarters with a member of the opposite sex if the member of the opposite sex is a member of the student's immediate family.

Under the bill, schools would have to provide "a reasonable accommodation" for those unwilling to use a multi-occupancy restroom or changing areas designated for the individual's sex.

Bentley has said members of the Conway School Board brought her the idea for the bill. The board passed a similar policy in October that caused a backlash among some within the community. Bentley told the Senate Education Committee last week she wanted to create a state law that would shield school districts from lawsuits if they enacted a similar bathroom policy.



