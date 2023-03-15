Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, March 15

Warrant Resolution Day set at Stuttgart

Stuttgart District Court will host Warrant Resolution Day today. The Stuttgart District Court will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for those who have old or existing warrants with the court. No one with a warrant from Stuttgart District Court will be arrested today, according to a news release. People with old or outstanding warrants with the court can show up to set a payment schedule for any fines or fees, get a court date set for outstanding warrants, show proof of payment for warrants that should have been resolved, or sign up for community service days. Details: Court Clerk Cynthia McCoy, (870) 673-7951.

DAR to meet

The March meeting of the Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 1:30 p.m. March 15 at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St. The event will be held in the Center Room and entry can be made on South Laurel Street, according to a news release. Regent Julia Beckham will discuss the plans for the Arkansas State Conference, and those who plan to attend are encouraged to be present. Vice Regent Susan Over will present preparation plans for the April 19 luncheon honoring Arkansas State Regent Gale Markley.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Wednesday, March 15

UAMS Pathways accepts applications from youth

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for its Pathways Academy program for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Applications will be accepted through March 15 a part of the program will be held at Pine Bluff. Pathways Academy focuses on preparing K-12 students for opportunities in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health sciences (STEM-H) disciplines, according to a news release. Details: ddei.uams.edu/outreach-programs/pathways-academy.

Applications available for USDA/1890 Scholars

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture/1890 National Scholars Program is March 15, said Belinda Demmings, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. USDA/1890 National Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board, Demmings said. During the summer months while in college, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency, including employee benefits. After graduation, all USDA/1890 National Scholars are employed by their selected agency and must commit to at least one year of service to USDA for each year of financial assistance provided. Applicants must apply using the e-application form, which can be found at https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Foundation scholarships available

Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships from high school seniors in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. The deadline to apply is March 15. These scholarships are for local students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Details: www.arcf.org/scholarships or Lawrence Fikes, executive director of Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, at pinebluffarea@arcf.org or (870) 850-7934.

Thursday, March 16

Art league to showcase Davies' solo exhibition

The Pine Bluff Art League will present the art of Richard Davies starting with an open reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Davies, 72, is a writer, artist and musician. He is a semi-retired law enforcement training sergeant who works with troubled youth, gangs, drugs and violence in schools, according to a news release. The league invites the public to attend the reception. Refreshments will be served.

Simmons plans White Hall grand opening

Simmons Bank will host a grand opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new White Hall financial center, 1305 Robin Road, March 16. Simmons and the White Hall Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. The grand opening will be held from 2-4 p.m., according to a news release.

Christian Women slate luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection will host its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Juanita Buckmaster of Pine Bluff. There will also be a presentation by Ricky Williams, director of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System, according to a news release. The luncheon is $21, which includes meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance. Participants will be a charged for reservations not kept, according to the release.

Friday, March 17

Moscow pantry to open

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 9605 U.S. 65 South, at Moscow will open its food pantry at noon March 17. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. The New Hope Food Pantry ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank, according to a news release.

Beginning Friday, March 17

Knights of Columbus sets fish fry

The Knights of Columbus invites the community to its annual fish fry on Fridays at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gallagher Hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Meals are dine in or carried out and will be served from 5-7 p.m. March 17, 24, and 31. The dinners are $15 (all you can eat) and $8 for children, according to a news release.

ASC presents 'Steel Magnolias'

The community is invited to enjoy the story of camaraderie and friendship during the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas theatrical production, "Steel Magnolias." Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. March 17-18, and 2 p.m. March 18-19. The first weekend of the production is sold out. "Steel Magnolias" will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater in ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., according to a news release. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors and $18 for nonmembers. They may be purchased at asc701.org/theater/steel-magnolias or by calling (870) 536-3375. If tickets become available for sold out performances, they may be purchased at the theater before the shows. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

Saturday, March 18

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will hold its monthly food giveaway March 18 from 11 a.m. until all the food boxes are gone. Each participant must provide proof of address, which must be at least their driver's license/identification or utility bills. The proof must match, according to a news release. Details: Saint Mary Harris, senior pastor, (870) 872-2196.

Through Saturday, March 18

Little Mermaid Junior to be performed

Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present Disney's Little Mermaid Junior through March 18 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello Fine Arts Center. The show starts at 7 p.m., according to a news release. General admission shows are March 16-18. Tickets are $25 adult and $20 for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling (870) 460-1888 or at www.searkconcert.org.

Sunday, March 19

Spring gospel concert set

The Carnell Russ NAACP will host a spring gospel concert with Father & Son as featured artists along with other singers, according to a news release. The event will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Ollie Missionary Baptist Church at Star City. An offering will be received. All donations will be used to help fund community youth programs, according to a news release.

Through Sunday, March 19

Grand Prairie sets arts events

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023 will hold its Photography and Decorative Arts exhibits for adults and youth at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. Exhibit dates are through Feb. 23 for the photography contest, according to a news release. Entries may be picked up Feb. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Decorative Arts entries are to be delivered to the arts center on March 10 from noon to 5 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Decorative Arts Exhibit will be at the center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays March 17-19 and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The awards reception and presentation will be March 19 at 3 p.m., according to the news release. To register or for details visit www.grandprairiearts.com or email artscenter001@gmail.com.

Monday, March 20

Caregivers Alzheimer's supporters to meet

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting at 11 a.m. March 20 via Zoom. The community is invited to join the meeting. The topic will be Covid Education and the speakers will be the Rev. Tonya Boyce, health advocate for Project Live, and Dr. Marlene Battle, Arkansas Pharmacists Association health equity coordinator, according to a news release. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89040198041?pwd=THVrdWpHQnZaczRlNGMra2xUWThVQT09 and use Meeting ID: 890 4019 8041 with Passcode: 112009. Participants may also use One tap mobile at +13052241968,,89040198041#,,,,*112009# US or dial by location at +1 305 224 1968 US. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Tuesday, March 21

Community Watch meeting set

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. March 21 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave., according to a news release.

Wednesday, March 22

Housing board to meet

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. March 22 at the Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave., according to a news release. Details: (870) 541-0706.

Thursday, March 23

Trinity Village sets style show, lunch

Trinity Village retirement community, 6400 Trinity Drive, will host a style show luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. March 23 at Trinity Village Great Hall. The event will include lunch, door prizes, and models. Tickets are $20 and available at Trinity Village's business office or from board members and commissioners, according to a news release.

VA sets virtual claims event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. March 23. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. March 22, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

GOP panel to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. March 23 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker will be Seth Mays, executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas. The meetings are open and new members are always welcome, according to a news release.

Saturday, March 25

Links plan Black Family Wellness Expo

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will hold a Black Family Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. Some of the issues the event will address include prostate cancer awareness, Alzheimer's awareness, HIV/AIDS, heart health, dental health, and insurance. There will be health professionals, health screenings, exercises, and nutritional guidelines. This effort is aimed at addressing multiple health disparities that negatively impact the health and quality of life for many in this community, according to a news release. Details pinebluffarlinksinc@gmail.com.

Sunday, March 26

Totally Committed singers to be honored

Second Baptist Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas will host the 23rd anniversary of Totally Committed gospel singers at 4 p.m. March 26. Special guests will be the Racy Brothers. Guests include Genuine, the Spiritualettes, the Williams Singers, Alma Brown and A1, Righteous Living, and Devin Pruitt. Dee Clay will be the worship leader. The Rev. Charles Adkins is the pastor at Second Baptist.

Monday, March 27

PB school board to meet

Pine Bluff School Board will meet March 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Jordan-Chanay building, 1215 W. Pullen St. Details: (870) 543-4203.

Tuesday, March 28

Governor to attend Stuttgart event

Gov. Sarah Sanders will attend Be Pro Be Proud's Grand Prairie Draft Day at 9 a.m. March 28 at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart. Be Pro Be Proud Arkansas is a workforce development initiative led by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas that connects students around the state to high-tech, high-paying careers, according to a news release. Sanders will join business leaders from across the state to encourage local high school students to pursue skilled careers to help fill the nationwide workforce shortage. Presented by Riceland Foods, Be Pro Be Proud's Grand Prairie Draft Day events will be held from March 28-30.

Beginning Tuesday, March 28

Skilled technical career event set

Be Pro Be Proud will host its Draft Day, an event designed to match employers with high school seniors across Arkansas. In the region, Draft Day Arkansas will be held at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart March 28-30, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. The purpose of Draft Day is to coordinate engagement and interview opportunities between companies and graduating seniors whose interest and experience match hiring needs. Details: https://beprobeproud.wufoo.com/forms/employerpartner-participation/?blm_aid=202754.

Through Friday, March 31

UAPB accepts AgDiscovery applications

AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens, is scheduled for June 10-23 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. March 31 is the application deadline, according to a news release. The program allows participants, ages 14-17, to live on the UAPB campus and learn about agricultural science, environmental biology, industrial health and safety, plant and soil science, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries, and human sciences. The sessions is offered at 20 other unversities as well. A complete list of host universities, brochures, information and application forms and instructions are available at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery. Details: Christopher C. Mathis Jr., UAPB AgDiscovery program director, at (870) 575-8543.

Sports Hall of Fame offers scholarships

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame will offer two scholarships -- one to a senior boy athlete and one to a senior girl athlete -- this year. The scholarships are named in honor of Jerry Lybrand, a White Hall alumnus and former superintendent who died in December 2013. Applications may be obtained at the White Hall High School counselor's office and on the school website. The deadline to apply is March 31.

Through Saturday, April 1

Black Hall of Fame grants available

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation, in partnership with Arkansas Community Foundation, will award grants to programs that benefit African American or underserved populations in Arkansas. Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply. Proposals will be accepted online through April 1, according to a news release. All geographic sections of the state are eligible. Details: www.arcf.org/ABHOF.

Blue & You grants available

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is implementing a new application process for 2024 grant recipients aimed at simplifying the process and expanding funding opportunities for nonprofit and community organizations. Applicants must submit a letter of intent by April 1 at https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org/funding-opportunities/applyfor-funding. On the website, they can also find information about the funding available and how to apply. Applicants should be a 501c3 charitable organization; a public school, college or university; or a city, county or state governmental agency. Details: blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.

Saturday, April 15

Family portrait fundraiser set

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Family Portrait Day fundraiser on April 15. Everyone is invited to participate. For $10, participants will receive a 10x13 portrait, an 8X10 picture, two 5X7 pictures and eight wallet size pictures. For tickets, appointments, or details contact Cassie Walker or Karen Walker at (870) 643-3937.

Home and Garden Show set

The annual Jefferson County Home and Garden Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. The event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners and the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, according to a news release. Admission is free to the public. The event will include lots of vendors, a kids' zone, guest speakers who will share their knowledge on how to improve one's gardening skills. Various flowers and plants will also be available for sale.

Monday, April 17

Consolidated St. Marion sets conference

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's first Teachers Conference. Classes will convene April 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is free and is currently open on the website at http://www.consolidatedstmarion.com or participants may register the day of class before 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Saturday, April 22

City of Pine Bluff sets cleanup

The city of Pine Bluff will host its 2023 spring cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon April 22. The meeting location for volunteers will be the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center at the Pine Bluff Civic Center, 200 E. Eighth Ave. Cleanup sites will be positioned throughout the community. Volunteers will be responsible for providing their own transportation to cleanup sites. However, volunteers may collect supplies at the meeting location, starting at 8 a.m., according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, April 22

Center provides lunch, blessing bags

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will host a free to-go lunch and blessing bags outreach at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22. and May 20. Lula Mae's mission is to serve as a resource to support families and communities with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to sustain a quality, self-sufficient lifestyle while becoming positive contributors to their community and society, according to a news release. Shaneka Hamilton is Lula Mae's executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

Thursday, May 4

Chamber plans Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present Business Expo 2023 on May 4. The Business Expo Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the banquet hall and the breakfast program will be held from 8-9 a.m. Tickets are $20 each. Table sponsorships are $250. The Business Expo Trade Show starts with the VIP Hour from 9-10 a.m. and opens to general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Business Expo Committee selected a casino theme for this year's event with the slogan, 'We're Betting on the Bluff!'" according to the Chamber newsletter. The Chamber is accepting booth reservations for Business Expo 2023 and encourages participants to come up with a casino-style game for their booth. Booth rates are $250 for members and $360 for non-members. Details: (870) 535-0110 or email Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at Jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Chamber invites non-profits to exhibit at expo

The Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for non-profits to exhibit free in the Community Spotlight at Business Expo 2023 on May 4 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Community Spotlight will be in the West Concourse near the main entrance of the arena. The Chamber is offering this space free to Jefferson County non-profit, community, and human service agencies. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis with special consideration given to Chamber members, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, May 5

JRMC golf tourney set

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host its third annual golf tournament May 5 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shaner1@jrmc.org.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Beginning Wednesday, May 17

Nutrition education conference set

The virtual 1890s Multi-State Community Nutrition Education Conference is set for May 17-18, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The event will be jointly hosted by UAPB, Tennessee State University, Alabama A&M University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. the purpose of the conference is to pool resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) at the four 1890 land-grant universities. The overall mission is to build nutrition security and partnerships in communities. To register, visit www.multi-state-conference.com.

Through Wednesday, May 31

Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply. The deadline is May 31. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Thursday, June 1

ASC accepts entries for Rosenzweig exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas, according to a news release. The Rosenzweig exhibition opens July 20 with a free, public reception from 5-7 p.m. and an awards presentation at 6 p.m. The works will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Visit asc701.org/rosenzweig for the submission guidelines and entry portal. The cost is $25 per entry, with a maximum of five entries accepted per artist. Details: Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.