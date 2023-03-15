Sections
Collapsing culvert causes road closure in Van Buren County

by Remington Miller | Today at 10:39 a.m.
Gravesville Cutoff Road will be closed on Wednesday morning to thru traffic, to allow a collapsing culvert to be replaced, the Van Buren County judge said. 

The road will be closed from 9 a.m. until approximately noon, a Facebook post from Van Buren County Judge Dale James said Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. 

“Crews must replace a collapsing culvert, which goes completely across the road. Road crew personnel will be on hand at each end of Gravesville Cutoff [Road] to allow necessary traffic up to the point of construction,” the post said. 

A call to the Van Buren County judge was not immediately returned.

