Agency names PB native interim chief

Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association Inc. recently appointed Pine Bluff native Tomekia Moore as interim executive director.

Moore assumed duties March 13 and will focus her attention on providing advocacy, technical support, and training opportunities to ACAAA's 14 member agencies across Arkansas, according to a news release.

She was previously the agency's professional development director.

"In this role, she designed a robust training and coaching schedule while initiating the Head Start Collaborative, a notable partnership with the Arkansas Head Start State Collaboration Office," according to the release. "Through this partnership, a cohesive front was forged between Community Action head start programs and those across the state."

She also founded and managed HYPE Communities Inc., a Pine Bluff youth development program which targeted the development social and emotional needs of children from underserved homes. Previously, Moore was also the unit director of the Boys & Girls Club of McGehee.

Moore earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a focus in early childhood education. She is enrolled in the master's program at the Clinton School of Public Service.

Warrant Resolution Day today at Stuttgart

Stuttgart District Court will host Warrant Resolution Day today. The Stuttgart District Court will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for those who have old or existing warrants with the court. No one with a warrant from Stuttgart District Court will be arrested today, according to a news release.

"The purpose of Warrant Resolution Day is to avoid having to get arrested. Show up, get your fines and fees lined out or get a court date set," according to the release.

People with old or outstanding warrants with the court can show up to set a payment schedule for any fines or fees, get a court date set for outstanding warrants, show proof of payment for warrants that should have been resolved, or sign up for community service days.

Because of the limitation during the covid-19 pandemic, many outstanding warrants are still pending or have been served at old addresses. Details: Court Clerk Cynthia McCoy, (870) 673-7951.

Spring gospel concert set

The Carnell Russ NAACP will host a spring gospel concert with Father & Son as featured artists along with other singers, according to a news release.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Ollie Missionary Baptist Church at Star City. An offering will be received. All donations will be used to help fund community youth programs, according to a news release.

PB dental center, Fleming merging

Dr. Cody Sanders and the Arkansas Dental Centers Pine Bluff clinic, 1400 W. 42nd Ave., are moving to 3721 S. Olive St., Suites A and B, and merging with Dr. Maxwell Fleming's practice by April.

"I'm excited to be teaming with Dr. Fleming and growing the Arkansas Dental Centers Pine Bluff practice," Sanders said in a news release. "Our new location will allow us to continue providing the best care to our patients in Pine Bluff and the surrounding communities."

Fleming, a Pine Bluff native, is an experienced oral and maxillofacial surgery specialist. He and his staff have served the Pine Bluff, White Hall, Sheridan, Star City, and Monticello communities, offering cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, and wellness checkups.

In 2022, Sanders became the primary dentist at the Pine Bluff dental centers. He was recognized as one of AY Magazine's Best Healthcare Professionals of 2022 and has served at the dental centers at Malvern and the Cantrell clinic at Little Rock, according to the release.

Arkansas Dental Centers is a family-owned network of independently operated dental clinics with locations at Benton, Conway, Lonoke, Malvern, Monticello, Sheridan, Pine Bluff, North Little Rock, and two clinic offices at Little Rock.

Details: https://arkansasdentalcenters.com/ or call (870) 541-0136.