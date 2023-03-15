Crossbow bolt cause of death in LR slaying

A man found dead in southwest Little Rock early Sunday appeared to have been killed by a crossbow bolt, a Little Rock police incident report states.

Officers responding to a report of a battery near 7515 Geyer Springs Road around 4:40 a.m. found the man lying dead on the ground with an injury from a crossbow bolt, the report states.

A Cricket Wireless cell phone store is located at that address, but the report indicates the call was to a residential address.

Police had not publicly named the man Tuesday and were trying to contact his next of kin. Department spokesman Mark Edwards said they expected to identify the victim soon, but he had few details about the circumstances of the killing.

The report indicates that the homicide was the result of an argument without offering details. Police had not yet named any suspects in the slaying.