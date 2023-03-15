Decatur man sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving children





BENTONVILLE -- A Decatur man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving children.

Raymond Miller, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium and 10 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The plea was under an agreement Seth Irwin, Miller's attorney, reached with Tyler Dunn, deputy prosecutor.

Miller was arrested in December 2021.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a tip in September 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone downloading child pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Google reported 52 images had been downloaded and a detective with the Sheriff's Office traced the images to Miller, according to the affidavit.

The detective saw the 52 files and classified them as child erotica or sexual abuse material of juvenile females ranging from 3 to 12 years old, according to the affidavit. The detective found a video with child sexual abuse material, according to the affidavit.

The Sheriff's Office later received six more complaints from the center concerning Miller, according to the affidavit.

Miller admitted to seeking child exploitation pages on Instagram and saving videos of teen girls on Tiktok, according to the affidavit.

Child sexual abuse images were found on Miller's cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Detectives also found that Miller had been communicating with juvenile girls; he admitted communicating with the girls and asked one to send him nude photos of herself, but she didn't send them, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Miller's guilty plea. Miller was sentenced to 18 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

He will be required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program. The judge ordered Miller not to have any unsupervised contact with any minors.



