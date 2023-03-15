Family attorney running for 6th Circuit judge

Family law attorney Brooke Augusta Ware of Little Rock announced Tuesday that she will run for the 6th Judicial Circuit judge post being vacated by Mackie Pierce.

The circuit, headquartered in Little Rock, encompasses Pulaski and Perry counties. Judicial elections are in March 2024, coinciding with the state's political primaries.

A lawyer for almost 20 years, Ware is senior litigation attorney at Cordell & Cordell where she specializes in divorce, custody, child support, guardianships, adoptions and related appeals. She's also worked for the Mann & Kemp firm and Wilson & Associates, Attorneys at Law.

Ware, 43, was awarded the Golden Gavel by the Arkansas Bar Association in 2022 for her work as chair of the family law section and as a meeting planner for the association's annual meeting.

Aside from her legal career, Ware previously served as the director of development at her alma mater, the Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She has also been director of planned giving at Hendrix College, where she received her undergraduate degree.

In the community, Ware is a member of the Junior League and a former board member of the Pulaski County Bar Association. The married mother of a daughter, Ware is also a member of the Pulaski Heights Elementary PTA board and chair of Picassos, the school's biennial fundraiser.

Pierce, 68, is running for Little Rock District Court judge next year. He's stepping down from circuit court due to a provision that strips judges who turn 70 before the start of a new term from collecting retirement.