Forecasters: Parts of Arkansas could see severe weather on Thursday, Friday

Much of the state is at a risk for thunderstorms that could bring severe weather starting Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

“A strong storm system will move into the region on Thursday into early Friday, followed by a cold front that will sweep across the state during the day on Friday,” a briefing from the weather service said.

Southwest portions of the state are at the highest risk for strong to severe thunderstorms, Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock, said Wednesday afternoon.

Much of the state is at a marginal risk for severe weather, while some parts of southwestern Arkansas are at an enhanced or slight risk.

The National Weather Service defines a marginal risk as a chance that the area may see severe storms that produce hail, damaging winds or possibly tornadoes, a tweet from the weather service said. A slight risk means the same severe weather is possible, but it will be more like a storm that an area only experiences a few times a year. An enhanced risk means that several severe storms could produce very large hail, damaging winds or a tornado, the tweet said.

Winds could be as strong as 60 mph, hail could be as big as a quarter and a brief tornado could not be completely ruled out, the forecaster said.

“The greatest chance to see these strong storms will be Thursday afternoon and evening and then wrap up between 1 to 2 a.m. Friday morning,” Condry said.

Condry said all Arkansans, but primarily those in southwest parts of the state, should make sure they have a way to receive weather alerts throughout the evening.

“Don’t rely on tornado sirens to wake you up; have your phone or go to sleep with your television on or use a radio,” he said.

Central Arkansas could see 1 to 2 inches of rain while northern parts of the state are more likely to have half an inch to 1 inch of rain, he said.

“This will be roughly a 24-hour period of heavy rain, rivers that remain high, and saturated ground means that we do have a chance to see localized flooding,” Condry said.

The forecaster said drivers should be careful while traveling during the storms.

“Especially during the heavy rain during the evening on Thursday in highly populated areas, make sure to slow down and give people space and try not to rush,” Condry said. “Leave earlier if you can.”

Scattered showers are expected to enter Little Rock around 10 a.m. Later in the evening, there will be a higher chance for thunderstorms that bring small hail and gust winds, the forecaster said.

This rain is expected before some more freezing or below freezing temperatures forecasted for this weekend across much of the state.

“From Friday night to Sunday morning, we could have central and southern parts of the state in the upper 20s or lower 30s and northern Arkansas could even see the lower 20s,” Condry said.

The forecaster said these temperatures could kill plants that are already budding but aren’t protected or brought in.

“Luckily, people are still on guard after freezing temperatures earlier this week, but they should pay attention to this weekend as well,” Condry said.