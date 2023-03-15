‘Forever chemical’ caps proposed

WASHINGTON -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed the first federal limits on harmful "forever chemicals" in drinking water, a long-awaited protection the agency said will save thousands of lives and prevent serious illnesses, including cancer.

The plan would limit toxic PFAS chemicals to the lowest level that tests can detect. PFAS, or per- and polyfluorinated substances, are a group of compounds that are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from water. They don't degrade in the environment and are linked to a broad range of health issues, including low birthweight and kidney cancer.

"The science is clear that long-term exposure to PFAS is linked to significant health risks," Radhika Fox, assistant EPA administrator for water, said in an interview.

Fox called the federal proposal a "transformational change" for improving the safety of drinking water in the United States. The agency estimates the rule could reduce PFAS exposure for nearly 100 million Americans, decreasing rates of cancer, heart attacks and birth complications.

The chemicals had been used since the 1940s in consumer products and industry, including in nonstick pans, food packaging and firefighting foam. Their use is now mostly phased out in the U.S., but some still remain.

The proposal would set strict limits of 4 parts per trillion, the lowest level that can be reliably measured, for two common types of PFAS compounds called PFOA and PFOS. In addition, the EPA wants to regulate the combined amount of four other types of PFAS. Water providers will have to monitor for PFAS.

The public will have a chance to comment, and the agency can make changes before issuing a final rule, expected by the end of the year.

The Association of State Drinking Water Administrators called the proposal "a step in the right direction" but said compliance will be challenging. Despite available federal money, "significant rate increases will be required for most of the systems" that must remove PFAS, the group said Tuesday.

Environmental and public health advocates have called for federal regulation of PFAS chemicals for years. Over the past decade, the EPA has repeatedly strengthened its protective, voluntary health thresholds for the chemicals but has not imposed mandatory limits on water providers.

Public concern has increased in recent years as testing reveals PFAS chemicals in a growing list of communities that are often near manufacturing plants or Air Force bases.

Until now, only a handful of states have issued PFAS regulations, and none has set limits as strict as what the EPA is proposing. By regulating PFOA and PFOS at the minimum amounts that tests can detect, the EPA is proposing the tightest possible standards that are technically feasible, experts said.

"This is a really historic moment," said Melanie Benesh, vice president of government affairs at the Environmental Working Group. "There are many communities that have had PFAS in their water for decades who have been waiting for a long time for this announcement to come out."

The American Chemistry Council, which represents large chemical companies, slammed EPA's "misguided approach" and said, "these low limits will likely result in billions of dollars in compliance costs."

In a statement Tuesday, the group said it has "serious concerns with the underlying science used to develop" the proposed rule, adding: "It's critical that EPA gets the science right."

The Denver Fire Academy is visible through a fence from the road Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. Firefighting foam used here up until 2018 is suspected to be linked to the discovery of PFAS, or "forever chemicals" found in city's groundwater. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)



FILE - Michael Gray-Lewis, a Jackson State engineering graduate questions EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, center, Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, left, and Radhika Fox, assistant administrator for water with the EPA, on efforts to deliver a sustainable water system for Jackson residents, Nov. 15, 2022, at Jackson State University. The EPA on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, proposed limiting the amount of harmful "forever chemicals" in drinking water to the lowest level that tests can detect. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)



FILE - Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden administration is launching a broad strategy to regulate toxic industrial compounds associated with serious health conditions that are used in products ranging from cookware to carpets and firefighting foams during an event at N.C. State University, Oct. 18, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. The EPA on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, proposed limiting the amount of harmful "forever chemicals" in drinking water to the lowest level that tests can detect. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)

