Freshman throws 5 strong, Hogs sweep UNLV

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman right-hander Ben Bybee pitched five scoreless innings and helped Arkansas to a 5-2 victory over UNLV on Wednesday.

The sixth-ranked Razorbacks (15-2) swept the two-game series and won their 10th consecutive game. Arkansas is scheduled to open SEC play with the first of a three-game series against Auburn on Friday.

Starting for the first time since Feb. 21, Bybee allowed 6 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 3 during his 63-pitch outing. He threw 42 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA from 6.75 to 2.35.

Bybee stranded base runners in the first, third and fourth innings, and freshman right-hander Gage Wood stranded the bases loaded in the sixth when the first two hitters singled and doubled against Bybee. Wood issued a two-out walk to Alex Pimentel to load the bases, but struck out Paul Myro to end the inning.

The Hustlin’ Rebels (5-10) stranded 10 base runners. Both teams had seven hits.

UNLV’s only runs against Arkansas were unearned against left-hander Zack Morris in the top of the seventh inning. Gianni Horvat walked to lead off and Santino Panaro singled, and both scored when right fielder Kendall Diggs dropped a two-out fly ball by Edarian Williams that hit his glove.

Williams was stranded at third base when Austin Kryszczuk grounded out to third baseman Harold Coll, who made a diving stop and good throw.

Morris worked around a two-out throwing error by shortstop John Bolton in the eighth inning and retired the Rebels’ top three hitters in order in the ninth. Morris earned the save with a 3-inning outing that included 1 hit, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts in his first appearance since a March 1 game against Illinois State.

Morris, a team captain and one of the team’s top relievers last season, entered the game with a 14.21 ERA in 6 1/3 innings.

Arkansas scored one run in the first inning when Tavian Josenberger led off with a single and scored on Diggs’ fielder’s choice RBI.

Jared Wegner hit a two-run home run 396 feet to left-center field in the fifth inning to extend the Razorbacks’ lead to 3-0. It was Wegner’s team-leading eighth home run and extended his team-best hitting streak to 10 games. He also leads the team with 29 RBI.

Diggs and Coll had RBI hits in the eighth inning to give Arkansas a 5-2 lead. Diggs’ double down the line in left field scored Bohrofen from first base. Diggs scored on Coll’s single to center field.