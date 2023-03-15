DEAR READERS: This is just a reminder that, while cooking, make sure you turn all handles on cooking pots to the side where tiny hands can't reach up and touch and where an adult passing by won't knock a pot of something hot on themselves. If you're wearing long sleeves, be very careful that your sleeves don't catch on fire. It's probably a good idea to change into shorter sleeves before you start cooking. Always have a fire extinguisher handy near your kitchen or in your garage.

According to the American Burn Association, roughly 250,000 children under the age of 17 will need medical attention for burns each year. Scalding claims the highest number of young burn victims.

In addition to getting burned on an open flame, there are also electrical and chemical burns, and according to the National Library of Medicine, electrical burns account for roughly 1,000 deaths per year. So, let's all be careful around fire or potential fires this year.

DEAR HELOISE: If there is one thing my husband loves dearly on a cold day, it's soup. We usually have a soup and salad dinner on Fridays. I make a big pot of soup and get Italian bread form a local bakery. Add a salad to that, and you have a very nice meal.

I made some of your potato soup a few months back, and we loved it. It took so little time and effort to prepare. Would you reprint that recipe?

-- Louise H.,

Mankato, Minn.

DEAR READER: You're right -- it takes so little time and effort to prepare and tastes great.

Heloise's Potato Soup

4 medium potatoes, cut into cubes

1 small onion, chopped

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup water

2 cups whole milk

¾ teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

Cook potatoes, onion, butter and water in a large pot until potatoes are soft. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.

If you have some leftover ham or chicken, you can cut it up into very small pieces and add to the soup. It adds a little flavor and protein.

