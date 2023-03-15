Hill: Recent failures shouldn’t erode faith in banks





WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., wants Arkansans to trust their local banks as lawmakers and federal agencies search for answers regarding the collapse of two institutions within the last week.

Hill, a former banker, is among the lawmakers monitoring the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York. Federal officials have taken steps to ensure households and businesses can access deposits and credit from these institutions, whose collapses mark the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history.

"I believe Arkansans can rely on their local community bank here or the bank they use for their family or their business," the Little Rock Republican told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday.

Regulators briefed lawmakers on the collapses in a bipartisan, bicameral call on Sunday. Republicans in the House of Representatives held a separate call Monday evening; Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., instructed Hill and House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., to lead the discussion.

Hill serves on the House Financial Services Committee, which includes being chairman of its Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion Subcommittee.

"What we've witnessed over the last few days has been very isolated to a handful of banks with very unusual business models," Hill said Tuesday.

The ongoing saga began with Silicon Valley Bank, a California-based bank whose customers are mainly startup and technology companies. A majority of Silicon Valley Bank deposits were not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; the government agency insures up to $250,000 per depositor per insured bank.

"That is very atypical from most banks in Arkansas," said Tim Yeager, a professor of finance and the Arkansas Bankers Association Chair in Banking at the University of Arkansas.

Yeager -- who previously served as an assistant vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis -- said an abundance of depositors with uninsured funds increases the risks of a bank run.

"If one uninsured depositor gets spooked and bad news flies around, it could be that there is a contagion effect across the uninsured depositors," he explained. "Bank runs can be very fast today, but it's going to be focused on the uninsured deposits because the insured depositors don't have that concern."

Another factor in last week's run was interest rates. When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates -- as it has since last March -- bond prices fall.

"The bank taking in all of these deposits -- these very large deposits which most are uninsured -- has to find a way to invest them," Yeager said.

Silicon Valley Bank held bonds -- which Yeager emphasized have little credit risk -- but the values have fallen because of interest rates. As deposits began leaving the bank, Silicon Valley Bank sold these securities and reported a loss.

"The question is is this bank in deep trouble?" Yeager said. "Uninsured depositors don't want to wait to find out the answer because a bank run is first come, first serve."

Hill pointed to rising interest rates as a factor in Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, as well as the bank's "very unusual business model" and growth of deposits in recent years.

"That kind of rapid growth produces a lot of challenges for banks in compliance and asset liability management," he added.

Federal regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday. New York regulators seized Signature Bank of New York on Sunday and handed control to FDIC. Signature Bank of New York is not affiliated with Signature Bank of Arkansas.

The Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury Department and FDIC have promised to protect the entire deposits of both banks' customers.

"The Federal Reserve system and the FDIC [have] the necessary supervisory and emergency tools to respond in an effective manner, and I think they're doing that," Hill said. "This is one of their principle missions; when banks get into trouble, they are the lender of last resort or the leader of any sort of resolution on behalf of the Deposit Insurance Fund."

Some lawmakers have taken the banks' collapses as a sign to reevaluate a 2018 law that rolled back banking regulations. The legislation changed parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which Congress passed to prevent another recession like the 2008-2009 economic downturn. The changes included increasing the threshold of additional oversight of financial institutions from $50 billion in assets to $250 billion.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said the 2018 law contributed to Silicon Valley Bank's "costly collapse." Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders -- an independent who caucuses who Democrats -- has called on Congress to repeal the statute. President Joe Biden has expressed a similar interest.

"During the Obama-Biden administration, we put in place tough requirements on banks like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank -- including the Dodd-Frank law -- to make sure the crisis we saw in 2008 would not happen again," the president said Monday. "Unfortunately, the last administration rolled back some of these requirements."

Hill does not believe the recent failures are connected to the changes. He said lawmakers should instead study the roles of California's bank supervisors and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco as it relates to oversight.

"The problems that were faced by these banks in the last couple of weeks are not due to any laxity in regulation or law," he said. "These are business management errors accompanied by potentially lack of prudent supervision by the primary regulator."

As lawmakers and agencies search for conclusive answers, Hill wants Arkansans to have confidence in their financial institutions, stating Arkansas banks have a history of withstanding turbulent financial times.

"Their local bank is in a much better position than it was 10 to 15 years ago," he said in reference to the 2008-2009 recession. "They have stronger capital and a better track record of earnings, and our banking system is on a general macro basis, strong and resilient."

Only one Arkansas bank -- ANB Financial -- failed during the recession; federal investigators cited aggressive growth and inadequate risk management involving commercial real estate as factors in the Bentonville institution's closure.

"These banks were well run, well managed, even to get through this financial crisis. We still see that trend," Yeager said regarding other Arkansas banks.

"This is a community banking state, and our state bank department does a really good job at supervising them as do the other regulators. I think we just have a strong tradition here, and I don't see a need for any kind of panic by households."

Hill expects Congress will hold hearings to assess the banks' failures and possible changes to the deposit insurance system. Lawmakers have not announced any dates for hearings.



