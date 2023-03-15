



Happy birthday (Mar. 15): The sensory world opens new channels for you and you'll have fresh favorites in many areas including food, places, music and people. Personal development efforts pay off with better connections and professional advancement.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Beware of wanting so intensely that you actually push the object of your desire farther away from you. Also, wanting predisposes you to see what you wish instead of what is. Turn the heat down and you'll get some clarity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Flakiness is one of your least favorite qualities in a person, which is why you make every effort to follow through on your word. The size of the commitment doesn't matter today. Fortune favors you as you deliver on big and small agreements alike.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Everything you do and touch has your energy in it. Some believe even what you think about or extend your heart to gets your energetic touch. As you tend to and lift yourself, you lift the world.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You prefer not to ask favors, though sometimes it's politically better to do this. People like most the people they help. You can ingratiate yourself by asking for something extremely easy for the other person to deliver.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People around you behave unpredictably, change their minds or try to go back on their word. While you can't control the decisions of others, you can influence them with your steadfast example and calm handling of business.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): These days you choose your friends carefully. A friend isn't merely a person with whom you share your time with. Each relationship is a world and every world an influence on those who enter.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): With the exception of legal documents, the actual words used are often the least revealing part of communication. Body language, tone, timing, inflection, context and more are what give the fullest meaning today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're agreeable, congenial, doting even. Yet certain people can't be pleased; they don't want to be. Their favorite mode is finicky. This allows them to feel superior and thus in control. Don't take it personally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're seeing the scene differently from others, so who is right? Consider what everyone is looking through. Objects in a spoon are upside down, and in the mirror they are backward and possibly larger than they appear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): "I know you from when you were a tree. From those times," says author Cristina Rivera Garza. You'll feel the presence of one you know so deeply it's as though you are woven together with the threads of infinity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll play with opposites today to fantastic effect. Take a cultured approach to the low-brow subject or be unbridled inside a high-brow one.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): While you may not yet know what sort of personality you're dealing with in a person, you'll be so good at reading and responding to what the situation needs that nearly everyone will feel safe, calm and logical around you.

VENUS OFFERS AN INVITATION TO BURN: It’s the last day of Venus in Aries, so you have a few hours left to use the bright flame of this aspect. Make a mess of it! Expecting yourself to do well can keep you from doing anything. So lower the expectation and have some fun seeing what you can do. As Samuel Beckett said, “Go on failing. Go on. Only next time, try to fail better.”

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Eva Longoria has several new projects on the horizon including the film “A Circus Story & A Love Song” about the circus life in Mexico and the night life of New Orleans. Longoria is a dreamy Pisces who loves to cook and has authored a cookbook and owned restaurants. Longoria’s natal sun and Jupiter are in artistic Pisces while her moon and Venus are in feisty Aries. Philanthropic Aquarius influences are also strong cosmic currents in Longoria’s chart; the actress has been awarded for her substantial gifts to numerous charitable organizations.



