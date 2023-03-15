Input invited on education overhaul

The Arkansas Department of Education is inviting educators and interested members of the public to apply to be a part of working groups that will provide ideas, expertise and feedback on carrying out provisions of the newly approved Arkansas LEARNS Act.

LEARNS stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety.

The deadline to apply to be a part of the six committees is March 31.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on March 8 signed into law what is now Act 237, an omnibus act to revamp prekindergarten through 12th grade education in the state.

The act includes raising starting teacher salaries from $36v,000 to $50,000; offering incentive pay to teachers; eliminating the Teachers Fair Dismissal Act; expanding the availability of publicly funded tuition and supply vouchers for private and home school students; streamlining and expanding access to early childhood education; retaining some struggling readers in third grade; and creating a career education pathway to high school graduation.

"The next step is a call to action, and we invite Arkansans statewide to engage with us in the implementation of LEARNS," according to the "Commissioner's Memo" posted Tuesday on the state agency's website.

"We are seeking volunteers to become part of working groups to provide ideas, expertise, and feedback to the Department of Education in the development of rules and policies," the memo said. "The work groups will submit recommendations to [Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva] for consideration.

The work groups will be organized around the following topics:

School safety

Early learning

Parental empowerment

Teaching and learning

Educator workforce

Career readiness

Kimberly Mundell, a spokeswoman for the state agency said 10 to 15 people will be selected for each group.

"Anyone is welcome to apply," Mundell said.

People selected for participation on the work groups must agree to commit the time needed over the next few months, according to language in the memorandum.

Meetings of the work groups will be both virtual and face-to-face.

Those interested in volunteering for a work group can apply by completing the form and uploading their resumes using this link: https://bit.ly/3LqufP0

One can also access the link by going to the commissioner's memo: https://bit.ly/3Jli1ER

Interested persons can also contact the state Department of Education at (501) 682-4475 or email at ade.learns@ade.arkansas.gov.

dese.link/work-group .