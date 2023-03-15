Jets Super Bowl Odds Shift After Aaron Rodgers' Pat McAfee Show Announcement

The wait is finally over as Aaron Rodgers emerges from the darkness and says he intends to put on another green jersey. Odds shifted dramatically on Wednesday after the former Packers quarterback went on the Pat McAfee Show and announced he intends to play for the Jets in 2023. Intends being the keyword as the trade from the Packers to the Jets is not official, nor has any compensation been reported.
The Jets' Super Bowl odds jumped to +1400 compared to their original opening line of +2200 with news that Rodgers intends to play for New York. Their odds to win the AFC also improved dramatically moving from +1000 to +800 (fourth best). The Packers' Super Bowl odds remain unchanged at +2800.
Super Bowl Odds After Aaron Rodgers' Jets Announcement
Chiefs +600
Bills +750
49ers +750
Eagles +800
Bengals +900
Cowboys +1400
Jets +1400
Chargers +2000
Ravens +2500
Jaguars +2500
Lions +2500
Rams +2800
Packers +2800
Aaron Rodgers Jumps Up MVP Odds Based on Jets News
Rodgers' Most Valuable Player odds also moved from +2000 to +1600 at with news of his potential new team. He now shares those odds with quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, and Tua Tagavailoa. Aaron Rodgers won two MVP awards in Green Bay with Nathaniel Hackett as the quarterbacks' coach and credits him with reviving his career. Rodgers will reunite with Hackett, the new OC for the Jets, in New York.
The four-time MVP had a down-season with the Packers in 2022. He threw for only 3,695 yards and 26 passing touchdowns and finished with a losing 8-9 record. Rogers struggled to find dependable weapons after losing wide receiver Davante Adams, and he threw 12 interceptions- the most since his first season as a starter in Green Bay (2008). However, Rodgers should have plenty left in the tank as he is only one season removed from consecutive MVP awards (2020 ,2021). Pairing him with the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson seems juicy, as Wilson was able to put up an 1,103 yard season despite uneven quarterback play in 2022. The Jets also signed Packers' wide receiver Allen Lazard, reuniting Rodgers with a familiar receiver who is coming off a career-best season with 788 receiving yards and six receiving TDs.
The Jets cycled through four passers last season (Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, and Chris Strevler), and finished with a 7-10 record.
Running back Breece Hall also returns for the Jets after the impressive start to his rookie season was cut short due to injury, and he should be even more free to run with the threat of Aaron Rodgers under center.
Defensively the Jets also boast the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Ahmed "Sauce" Gardner, and they finished the 2022 season as the fourth-best defense in the league allowing a mere 18.6 points per game to opponents.
Josh Allen +700
Joe Burrow +700
Patrick Mahomes +700
Justin Herbert +900
Jalen Hurts +1200
Aaron Rodgers +1600
Lawrence +1600
Lamar Jackson +1600
Dak Prescott +1600
Tua Tagavailoa +1600
Aaron Rodgers' Plan to Join Jets Shifts AFC Championship Odds
The pathway for the AFC championship remains tough for New York as they will have to get through the Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals. Buffalo, who has the second-best odds in for AFC, have won the AFC East for the past three seasons, unseating the Patriots who had an 11 year run. The Dolphins, who just traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, should also be competitive, and New York will have to at least gain a wild card spot to have a shot at the AFC title.
In his career, Aaron Rodgers is 11-10 in the postseason with one Super Bowl championship (2010).
Chiefs +300
Bills +375
Bengals +450
Jets +800
Chargers +1000
Ravens +1300
Jaguars +1400
Broncos +1800
Dolphins +1800
Raiders +1800
Browns +1800
Patriots +2500
Packers' Odds to Win NFC Championship Get Downgraded
In Green Bay, Jordan Love will finally get the chance to start after being taken by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 draft. In his one career start in 2021, Love took a loss, but he looked better in his limited snaps in 2022. There will be growing pains in Green Bay, but it's time to see if Love is the future. The Packers re-signed running back Aaron Jones through 2024, and he and AJ Dillon should be able to hold up the ground game, while Green Bay hopes wide receiver Christian Watson will take another step forward in his sophomore season. Defensively, the Packers should look to use some draft picks to improve a unit that allowed the seventh-most rushing yards and 21.8 points per game to opponents in 2022.
On the surface, Green Bay's pathway to the playoffs seems a bit easier in the NFC North than Rodgers has in the AFC East. However, both the Vikings and Lions finished with winning seasons in 2022 and look to be going in the right direction. The Bears just pulled off a blockbuster trade acquiring veteran wide receiver DJ Moore from the Panthers and they also signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on Monday. They will likely be a much better team this season by the time they are done with the NFL draft.
The Lions currently have the best odds in the NFC North to win the Super Bowl at +1100. Green Bay is now +1800 after opening at +1300 to win the NFC.
Niners +300
Eagles +333
Cowboys +600
Lions +1100
Packers +1300
Rams +1300
Vikings +1400
Giants +1800
Saints +1800
Panthers +2200
