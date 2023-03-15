OPINION | LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Unbalanced thinking | Split the difference | Learn from history





Unbalanced thinking

Too often things are presented as either/or when they shouldn't be, and it gives people two bad choices, neither correct, both radical. We see this in conservative versus public radio. Anyone getting their information exclusively from either one is susceptible to an unbalanced way of thinking. I hear listeners calling in saying that's exactly what they do!

We can pretend otherwise, but should know better. We see this small way of thinking in the politics of the day, dividing us and making us ugly. Someone should write a song, "Where Have All the Statesmen Gone."

BRIAN DAVIS

Lincoln

Split the difference

We just did the time warp again! Wouldn't be easier on everyone if we moved it 30 minutes and left it alone?

SCOTT HEARN

Little Rock

Learn from history

I am writing in support of Dr. Charles Bolton's recent essay in the Democrat-Gazette. It is indeed of the greatest importance to the continued success of our American experiment in human equality that each of our succeeding generations understand the fullness of the nature of the lives we have shared together; the good, the bad, and the ugly. It is only by acknowledging our failures as well as celebrating our successes that we move forward toward a more fulfilling future.

So, if we wish to create and enjoy and sustain the benefits from living in a country that fosters and maintains justice for all, we need to know just how far we have come toward reaching that goal. And to do that we need to provide our progeny with an unflinching look at our past with a view toward the shaping of an ever more inclusive vision of our future together.

The study of history is not simply an academic exercise that focuses solely on the past. It is to be undertaken to provide us with ever more expansive visions of the future. After all, we can't begin to understand and to appreciate just how far we have come toward realizing liberty and justice for all unless we have an accurate and unvarnished understanding of exactly where we've been, can we?

JACK BENNETT

Nashville

Impose on the Ledge

I wonder how many of these goofy bills our Arkansas Legislature has come up with this year would actually pass if they held the same threshold that at least 50 different district/county representatives had to vote yes to approve of them. Maybe we're on to something here ... I wonder if this bunch would vote for the same parameters for themselves that they're forcing on the populace.

LLOYD KASSLER

Bryant

Bills are abominable

Last Sunday, this newspaper published an editorial warning of the consequences of a bill in the Arkansas Legislature to remove legal advertising from newspapers. This would reduce transparency and make it more difficult for the public or reporters to hold public officials accountable. A bad bill.

In fact, this legislative session produced a rash of abominable bills. There are bills that would criminalize transgender people, librarians, and doctors seeking to help trans youth or women seeking abortions. A bill that siphons our tax dollars away from public schools to private schools and bans large swaths of American history. Bills to pretend that racism does not exist such as banning affirmative action and banning training on implicit bias. Bills to ban books, undercut the solar-power industry and investors who care about the environment. The governor happily signs these flawed laws.

This same editorial staff endorsed candidate Sarah Sanders for governor knowing her previous job was working for a guy who insisted on misinformation and lies, which she regurgitated. Did you think she would suddenly care about social justice and transparency in local news? This paper and more than half of Arkansas voters choose candidates with an R next to their name, not for qualities indicating they would serve the public interest, but well ... just because. Yes, we will live with the consequences.

Many of these terrible bills are copycat legislation created by extremist out-of-state think tanks and are rife with authoritarianism. With the specter of local newspapers going under, perhaps the Democrat-Gazette will now work to expose the sources and money behind these laws and to call out elected officials who oppose civil and human rights.

TERI PATRICK

Little Rock



