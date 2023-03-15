Little Rock city board names Dr. Harold Betton to Airport Commission, passing over applicant with close ties to mayor

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to appoint Dr. Harold Betton to the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission following a two-and-a-half-month period during which the Airport Commission seat had been vacant.

Other applicants for the position included Myron Jackson, a local public relations executive with close ties to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

City board members entered executive session during a special called meeting Tuesday that was initiated to allow them to consider appointments.

After returning to open session, they voted to confirm Betton in a voice vote. City Director B.J. Wyrick of Ward 7 could be heard voting no.

City board members went on to approve a series of other appointments to boards and commissions. They included Kerry Wright's appointment to the board of commissioners of Little Rock's public housing authority, replacing longtime board chairman Kenyon Lowe Sr., whose reappointment the city board denied last year.

The Airport Commission oversees Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field and is composed of seven members who serve five-year terms.

Airport commissioners are appointed by the mayor but must be confirmed by a three-fourths majority of the city board.

Betton is a physician practicing family medicine in Little Rock as well as a pastor, according to his application materials. He is the father of Alex Betton, a former Little Rock chief deputy city attorney.

He was reappointed to the Little Rock Planning Commission in January. Betton's application last November listed the Airport Commission as his first choice and reappointment to the Planning Commission as his second choice.

Betton will occupy the Airport Commission seat formerly held by Mark Camp, who was confirmed to an initial term in January 2018 under then-Mayor Mark Stodola.

Records show Camp applied to be reappointed on Sept. 30 before his term expired at the end of last year. Camp is the president/owner of the 1836 Club as well as president/owner of a home remodeling and consulting company, according to a copy of his resume.

"I know many people who know Dr. Betton and my understanding is he is a great man," Camp said via email Tuesday in response to the city board's decision.

At least seven people, including Camp, submitted applications for the Airport Commission seat, according to records the city provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in late January.

By appointing Betton, city board members passed over Jackson, the president and chief executive officer of The Design Group, a Little Rock public relations and marketing firm.

Last year, Jackson unsuccessfully pushed for a business relationship with a Charleston, S.C.-based firm, Departure Media, around the same time that a proposal to grant Departure Media an advertising concession was encountering resistance at the Airport Commission.

In a statement to the Democrat-Gazette for a March 5 article, when asked about Jackson's outreach, the airport's Executive Director Bryan Malinowski said that "it is inappropriate for third parties to attempt to insert themselves in a proposal in which they were not originally included."

Over the previous decade, Jackson's firm was paid roughly $656,812 by Clear Channel Airports, the prior holder of the advertising concession, because the Design Group was considered to be a disadvantaged business enterprise.

Jackson applied for the Airport Commission seat on Jan. 4.

State law requires at least one member of a municipal airport commission to hold some type of pilot aeronautical rating, though local officials can waive the requirement if such an individual is unwilling or unavailable to serve.

At the moment, the lone licensed pilot on the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission is John Rutledge Jr., according to the airport's website. Camp also is a licensed pilot.

A bill in the Arkansas Senate that would allow the governor to name Little Rock airport commissioners after an extended vacancy failed to get the five votes needed for the approval of a Senate committee in a 4-2 decision on Monday.

Senate Bill 379 would amend state law to allow the governor to appoint airport commissioners in the event that a vacancy exists for more than 45 days in a city with a municipal airport ranked in the top 125 nationwide, per a Federal Aviation Administration annual report, meaning the legislation would apply to Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

Prior to the city board's action Tuesday, the seat formerly held by Camp had been vacant for more than 70 days.

Additionally, among other changes, SB379 would require at least two airport commissioners to be "fully experienced in aviation," compared to the current requirement that at least one "fully experienced" member hold some type of pilot aeronautical rating.

Under the proposed legislation, one of the two members fully experienced in aviation would have to hold some type of pilot aeronautical rating.

In his comments to the Senate committee Monday, the bill's lead sponsor, Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, cited an apparent "impasse" over the vacant seat on the Airport Commission as his rationale for filing the bill.

Scott as well as at-large Little Rock City Director Antwan Phillips testified in opposition to SB379. The mayor suggested the bill's language had been developed specifically to support Camp's reappointment.

With regard to the vacancy, Scott told committee members that he made a nomination for the Airport Commission seat during a January executive session in which the individual did not receive the three-fourths confirmation vote.

Scott did not identify the person he put forward earlier this year in his comments to the committee.

Mayoral spokesman Aaron Sadler on Tuesday did not respond to an email that asked whether it was Jackson who was not approved during the city board's earlier executive session and whether Scott planned to put forward Jackson or someone else to fill the Airport Commission vacancy during the special called meeting.