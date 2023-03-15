LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. UNLV Game 2

Arkansas 0, UNLV -- Middle 1st Inning
RHP Ben Bybee is making his second career start for the Razorbacks. He gave up 2 runs on 2 hits and 2 walks through 2 innings in his first start against Grambling.
Pregame:
The Razorbacks are riding a nine-game win streak and aiming to win 10 in a row before their first SEC series against Auburn this weekend.
Probable starters: UNLV RHP Jordan Hanson (0-0, 4.76 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Ben Bybee (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
Arkansas lineup:
1. Josenberger CF
2. Wegner LF
3. Slavens 1B
4. Bohrofen DH
5. Diggs RF
6. Coll 3B
7. Rowland C
8. Jones 2B
9. Bolton SS