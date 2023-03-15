Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. UNLV Game 2

Today at 2:44 p.m.
Arkansas outfielder Jace Bohrofen (8) celebrates with first-base coach Bobby Wernes after hitting a lead-off double, Sunday, March 12, 2023, during the second inning between the Razorbacks and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas 0, UNLV -- Middle 1st Inning

RHP Ben Bybee is making his second career start for the Razorbacks. He gave up 2 runs on 2 hits and 2 walks through 2 innings in his first start against Grambling.


Pregame:

The Razorbacks are riding a nine-game win streak and aiming to win 10 in a row before their first SEC series against Auburn this weekend.

Probable starters: UNLV RHP Jordan Hanson (0-0, 4.76 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Ben Bybee (0-0, 6.75 ERA) 

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Wegner LF

3. Slavens 1B

4. Bohrofen DH

5. Diggs RF

6. Coll 3B

7. Rowland C

8. Jones 2B

9. Bolton SS

