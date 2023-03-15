LR Central’s Boateng Gatorade basketball POY

Little Rock Central junior forward Annor Boateng, an Arkansas target, has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Boateng, 6-5 and 205 pounds, averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season while leading the Tigers to a 24-7 record and the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament. He surpassed 1,000 career points at Central.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, according to its website.

Boateng has offers from Arkansas, LSU, TCU, Auburn, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and others. On3.com rates Boateng a 5-star recruit, the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 8 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Boateng, who plays for the Arkansas Hawks on the Adidas circuit, has volunteered locally coaching a church-league basketball team in addition to donating his time instructing 7-year-old teams in basketball drills. He is also training to be a volunteer this summer at the Museum of Discovery, a children’s museum in Little Rock.

He has a 3.64 grade-point average.