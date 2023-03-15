Man shot in thigh on his walk home

A Little Rock man was shot Friday just before 8 p.m. on his walk home, police said.

Police responded to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, where they discovered Justin Williams, 30, being treated for a gunshot wound in his thigh, according to an incident report.

Williams told police he was walking home from the Skyroad gas station at 65th Street and Lancaster Road when an unknown person shot him in his thigh, the report says.

He said he had left the gas station after hearing two men get into a disagreement, the report says.

Williams said he heard a car "come to a screeching halt" just before he was struck by gunfire, according to the report.

He described the vehicle as black and possibly a Chevrolet Malibu, but he did not see who was in it, the report says.

Tinted windshield stop ends in arrest

Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man who they say had drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers around 11:07 a.m. near 13th and Woodrow streets pulled over a vehicle driven by Darnell Brown, 37, of Little Rock, who they said had an illegal level of tint on his front windshield. They determined Brown's driver's license had been canceled and that he had warrants out for his arrest.

A search of the vehicle located a white crystalline substance, a scale and a gun, the report says.

Brown faces three felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia -- and traffic violations for the window tint and driving on a canceled license. He was being held Tuesday night in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $65,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.

LR woman facing drug, gun charges

A Little Rock woman faces felony charges after police say they found her with drugs and a gun Monday, according to an arrest report.

Police located Cassaundra Cobbs, 38, in a room at the Markham House Suites at 5120 W. Markham St. around 11 a.m. with fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales and a gun, the report says.

Cobbs faces felony counts of trafficking fentanyl, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing meth and possessing drug paraphernalia. She was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday night in lieu of $75,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.

Suspect in liquor store holdup jailed

Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man suspected in the armed robbery of a liquor store earlier this month, according to an arrest report.

Detectives investigating the March 3 robbery of Westwood Liquor on Colonel Glenn Road identified Thomas Burt, 50, of Little Rock as a suspect.

Burt is a convicted felon and had a search waiver on file, leading police to search his residence Monday around 2:30 p.m. and arrest him after locating clothing and a gun thought to be used in the robbery as well as other pieces of evidence, the report says.

Burt faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and possession of a firearm by certain persons, all felony counts. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night on a $75,000 bond, an inmate roster showed.