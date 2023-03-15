Marion’s win streak rolls on

5A-EAST BASEBALL

MARION 12-12, SEARCY 2-0

MARION --- Marion rode a pair of strong starts from junior Davis York and senior Jett Sutton, as well as some clutch two-out hitting to sweep a 5A East doubleheader from Searcy on Tuesday.

Marion (6-0, 2-0 5A East) won its 22nd consecutive game dating back to last season by downing Searcy (2-3, 0-3) 12-2 in six innings and 12-0 in five innings.

"I thought we did a great job tonight putting some balls in play, especially with two strikes," said Marion Coach Pete Prater. "Pitching did it's thing too for early in the season."

Marion struck for single runs in the first and second innings of the first game, and the Patriots blew it open with a seven-run third inning.

The third-inning rally started with two outs, when courtesy runner Solomon Flores scored on a Cohen Bumbaugh single, and Sutton chased in Bumbaugh with a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead. The Patriots also got a two-run double from Connor Taylor.

York made those runs stand up by striking out 11 batters over 6 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs.

The second game was scoreless after two innings, but Marion struck for four runs apiece in the third, fourth, and fifth.

Sutton spun three shutout innings, striking out six and surrendering one hit. Taylor took over in the fourth and threw one shutout inning, allowing a walk. Junior Jack Carter threw the fifth, allowing one baserunner.

Matthew Kearney, Taylor, and Carson Catt each recorded two hits for the Patriots, while Bumbaugh and Parker Nash each scored twice. Kearney had 4 RBI, while Taylor chased in 3.

"We have guys right now doing a good job doing what we ask and being locked in," said Prater. "I didn't love how we came out in that second game, but once we woke up it was pretty good."