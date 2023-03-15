New bank branch already open

Although Simmons Bank's new Sheridan Road branch's grand opening isn't until Thursday, transactions are happening.

The official ribbon cutting will be held at 2 p.m. with the White Hall Chamber of Commerce.

"We're already open and now serving customers," Chad Pittillo, the bank's community president, said last week.

The single-story, 4,700-square foot branch at 1308 Robin Road sits on about 2.24 acres of land at the northeast corner of Robin and Sheridan roads.

It has four-lane, drive-thru access, ATM with deposit capabilities, and there are safety deposit boxes and tellers inside the branch.

Like the original White Hall branch on Dollarway Road, which will remain open, the second branch is full-service and offers checking and saving accounts, CDs and more.

The branch has mortgage and business loan capabilities and can provide personal and business financial services, Pittillo said.

"In addition to added convenience, the upgraded facility will also enable us to provide broader access to the products and services our customers desire to meet their evolving financial needs," Pittillo said.

Adding a second branch symbolizes the bank's "commitment to Jefferson County and White Hall," said Kevin Bonnette, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president. "Simmons has always taken care of White Hall."

THE LINGERING COVID EFFECT

Just over 13 months ago, Simmons Bank broke ground on the new branch, and like many other construction projects undertaken over the last three years, they experienced some material delivery delays, Pittillo said.

But they pressed on.

Prior to construction, Pittillo described the facility as "unique" for the Simmons group and added, "It will stand out" in White Hall.

"It's eye-catching," said White Hall Mayor Noel Foster, who is pleased with the look, especially at night with the LED lighting framing the building.

The exterior is white masonry with a glass front with LED lighting, and the interior is natural "light, open and inviting," plenty of room for acustomers and staff, Pittillo said.

Bonnette has been inside the building.

"It's a beautiful bank and there's a great feel to the space," he said.

Unlike their earlier branches, the new White Hall branch serves as Simmons Bank's architectural prototype going forward. This includes branches planned for Harding Avenue and Ohio Street at Pine Bluff, Pittillo said.

Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects, with offices in Fayetteville and Little Rock, designed the White Hall branch and Flynco Inc. of Little Rock was the general contractor.

Buckner Realty of Pine Bluff provided brokerage services for Simmons Bank.

The response to the branch has been positive, Pittillo said.

GIVE 'EM WHAT THEY WANT

The decision to build White Hall's second bank branch near the intersection of Robin and Sheridan roads was solely customer-driven, Pittillo said.

A second White Hall branch was first announced in 2021.

"Our White Hall branch is one of the most frequently visited branches across our footprint," Daniel Robinson, the regional community president of Simmons Bank, said in a previous Pine Bluff Commercial article. "Simmons Bank is excited to provide a second, convenient location for our customers to fulfill their banking needs."

That remains true, Pittillo said.