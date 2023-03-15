Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Dalton, Panthers agree

The Carolina Panthers have found their stop-gap quarterback, agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with unrestricted free agent Andy Dalton, according to two people familiar with the situation. One of those people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal can't be signed until today, said the deal includes $8 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers traded up last week to get the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Dalton, 35, has spent 12 seasons in the NFL, including the first nine with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played last season with the New Orleans Saints going 6-8 as a starter with 18 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions.

RBs returning to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are bringing back running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, agreeing on two-year contracts for both players. Mostert's agent Brett Tessler reported the deal Tuesday afternoon. A person familiar with the deal confirmed Wilson's intention to re-sign with Miami on a deal worth up to $8.2 million. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because signings can't be announced until the official start of free agency today. The Dolphins brought in Mostert as a free agent last year after he spent the previous five seasons with San Francisco. He led Miami's rushers in 2022 in yards (891) and carries (181), both of which were career highs. Wilson joined Miami at the trade deadline and finished with 392 yards on 84 carries in 8 games with the Dolphins.

TENNIS

Gauff gets past qualifier

Coco Gauff rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Tuesday and reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Down 4-2, Gauff fought her way back and saved three break points while serving at 4-4 before closing out the match in the next game. In other fourth-round matches, No. 7 Maria Sakkari beat 17th-seeded Karolina Pliskova, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. On the men's side, defending champion Taylor Fritz moved into the quarters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marton Fucsovics. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev outlasted 12th-seeded Alexander Zverev, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5. No. 10 Cameron Norrie beat sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 6-2, 6-4.

DOG RACING

Founder's kin wins Iditarod

Ryan Redington on Tuesday won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, bringing his six dogs off the Bering Sea ice to the finish line on Nome's main street. Redington, 40, is the grandson of Joe Redington Sr., who helped co-found the arduous race across Alaska that was first held in 1973. Redington became the sixth Alaska Native musher to win the world's most famous sled dog race. After crossing the finish in Nome, he said it has been a goal of his since he was "a very small child to win the Iditarod, and I can't believe it. It finally happened. Redington won the Iditarod in his 16th try. He scratched from seven of those races, but his performance this decade has been the best of his career. He finished ninth last year, seventh in 2021 and eighth in 2020 -- his only other top 10 finishes before this year's race.

BASEBALL

Braves option two pitchers

The Atlanta Braves have optioned Ian Anderson to their Class AAA affiliate, the latest setback for a right-hander whose promising start included pitching five hitless innings in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series. The Braves announced Tuesday they had optioned both Anderson and right-hander Bryce Elder to Class AAA Gwinnett. Both players had been competing for the fifth spot in the Braves' starting rotation.Anderson, 24, went 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and followed that up by going 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA while making 24 starts in 2021. He had a 4-0 record with a 1.26 ERA in 8 postseason starts from 2020-21. He was the winning pitcher in the Braves' 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series and had a no-hitter going when he was removed after five innings.

BASKETBALL

Doncic out a third game

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss a third consecutive game with a left thigh strain when the Mavericks visit San Antonio tonight. The four-time All-Star had an MRI on the thigh after leaving a 113-106 loss to New Orleans in the third quarter last week. The MRI was clear, giving Dallas hope Doncic wouldn't be sidelined long. The Mavericks (34-35) are under .500 for the first time since December and have a four-game road losing streak as they start a three-game trip at the lowly Spurs, who have lost six in a row to Dallas. Doncic and fellow All-Star starter Kyrie Irving, acquired from Brooklyn before the trade deadline last month, missed both games of a home-and-home against Memphis. The Mavericks lost both. Irving is questionable against the Spurs with right foot soreness, as is Christian Wood with the same injury. Wood missed the second meeting with the Grizzlies. Tim Hardaway Jr. came out of the second Memphis game with a bruised left calf and also is questionable against the Spurs. The San Antonio meeting will be the sixth time in 15 games since Irving's Dallas debut that either he or Doncic or both have been out. They have a 3-6 record together in the first pairing of All-Star starters in Dallas history.