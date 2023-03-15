100 years ago

Mar. 15, 1923

Governor McRae has approved Senator Mason's bill providing for an additional chancellor for the Seventh Chancery District, appointing Judge George M, LeCroy of El Dorado to the office. The new chancellor will have jurisdiction only in Union and Ouachita counties and the term of appointment is to the next general election. Discussing his bill when it was up for passage in the Senate several weeks ago, Senator Mason said the heavy increase of work in the district, consequent the oil operations, had so congested the dockets in the two oil counties that an additional chancellor is imperative. The district also included Columbia county.

50 years ago

Mar. 15, 1973

The federal Housing and Urban Development Department has approved a $1,334,724 amendment to the downtown Market Plaza Project at North Little Rock, clearing the way, according to Mayor Robert Rosemond, for construction of a 10-story building in the Project area. The building has been proposed by Twin City Bank, whose central office at 201 Main is in the center of the newly approved area.

25 years ago

Mar. 15, 1998

SPRINGDALE - American Eagle, the American Airlines subsidiary that handles nearly half the passengers flying from Northwest Arkansas, will move to the new $107 million Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport by year's end in an agreement signed Wednesday.

10 years ago

Mar. 15, 2013

An amendment to the proposed Lake Maumelle watershed zoning code would double the amount of unregulated development allowed, potentially requiring Central Arkansas Water to purchase thousands of acres for conservation to offset the resulting pollution from storm-water runoff, a utility official said Thursday. The zoning code, first proposed more than a year ago, is meant to protect the lake, which is the drinking water source for about 400,000 people in Pulaski, Saline and Grant counties. The code had been set for final approval by the Pulaski County Quorum Court last month when Justices of the Peace Tyler Denton, a Little Rock Democrat, and Phil Stowers, a Maumelle Republican, offered an amendment that would delay its implementation by four years.