Police: Little Rock man accused of murdering his 6-week-old son

A Little Rock man was charged with capital murder in connection with the death of his 6-week-old son, police said Wednesday.

Demetrick Green Jr., 30, was arrested around 4:40 p.m. on Friday after police were called to Arkansas Children’s Hospital over the weekend to investigate injuries to an infant.

A news release from the Little Rock police said the officers spoke with hospital staff and were told Demetrick Green III had injuries that were consistent with "trauma” and "violent shaking."

The release said they determined that the boy's father, Green, had caused the injuries. Police arrested and charged him with first-degree battery on Friday.

The infant died around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the release said, and his body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock police, said Wednesday, “We got the autopsy back this morning, and the medical examiner said that the trauma was consistent with homicide, instead of something like rolling off a bed."

The investigation is ongoing.

An online Pulaski County jail roster showed that Green had been arrested on Friday and was still in jail as of Wednesday, just after 11:50 a.m.