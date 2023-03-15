Prescribed burn closes Burns Park areas

A prescribed burn in North Little Rock's Burns Park continued Tuesday at the RV Park and Campground off Arlene Laman Drive.

Visitors to the park have been prohibited from entering certain areas during the burn period. Residents and visitors of Central Arkansas may smell and see smoke coming from the park, said Shara Brazear, the city's director of communications, in a news release.

The release also stated the timing of the burn was selected taking into account wind direction and speed to help ensure smoke rising up and moving away with minimal, temporary impact to the area.

The burn area consists of approximately 130 acres east and north of the RV Park and Campground, west of Championship Drive, south of I-40, and north of Arlene Laman Drive.

Arlene Laman between Tournament Drive and Championship Drive has seen road closures. Areas closed in Burns Park during the burn include Archery Range, BMX Track, Little Log Cabin, and Covered Bridge.

The city sent out an announcement that staff and firefighters would monitor residual smoke and embers visible throughout the day and evening. The burn is being done to help reduce fire fuel and improve wildlife habitat.

Officials from the city Parks and Recreation Department have been on hand within Burns Park to answer questions from the public and to help direct traffic around the burn area.