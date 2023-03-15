Quorum court, county judge at impasse

When members of the Nation of Islam called Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson to ask if he wanted their protection at the Quorum Court meeting, Robinson jumped at the offer.

"I was approached by them because of the fact that they saw how the meetings were handled and how the events took place and wanted to be there to make sure nothing happened to me or my wife," said Robinson. "That being an extra layer of protection, I welcomed it."

And sure enough, at Monday's meeting, several men, dressed in black suits, white shirts and red bow ties, could be seen in and around the courthouse, with two stationed prominently to the left and right of Robinson. Each wore earbuds, similar to what the Secret Service might be seen wearing. Their presence was perhaps the best indicator that all is not well at the courthouse, with justices of the peace at odds with one another and with Robinson, and Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and Robinson at odds.

The situation became so heated on Monday that before any county business could be dispatched, Robinson adjourned the meeting. The finish was reminiscent of last month's meeting, which ended with loud voices and a justice of the peace apparently shoving a radio personality.

As the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end, business for Jefferson County has yet to begin.

As Monday night's meeting proceeded into old business, Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll addressed County Attorney Terry Wynne concerning several motions that were left on the table during the last meeting. The motions dealt with the policy and procedure ordinance that has yet to be passed, a situation that has left the quorum court unable to proceed.

"The court has not adopted any procedures, and that's the problem," said Wynne. "There are no procedures for 2023; that's why Arkansas law says at the first meeting of the year the Quorum Court shall adopt procedures. Y'all don't want to do that or haven't done it, so there are no specific procedures to guide us at this point."

Carroll reminded Wynne that there was a motion made to continue the 2022 policy and procedures measure until a new one was adopted.

Robinson told Carroll that any questions he had could have been directed to the committee chair or to his office before the quorum court meeting, and then the judge moved the meeting on to the next order of business, which was to adopt the procedures for all regular and special meetings.

"We have moved around with rules or procedures fighting to get on the agenda for a while," said Justice of the Peace Lloyd Franklin Jr., referring to the amended policy procedures put together by the former Judicial Committee, which now has new committee members. "We tried to amend it and make a substitution and were told by the county attorney we couldn't amend or substitute that item because it wasn't listed on the agenda."

Franklin made a motion to amend the ordinance with legislation put together by the previous Judicial Committee.

"I'm going to make a decision on that," said Robinson. "We are not going to entertain any substitute motion. We are going to stick to this agenda once and for all."

Franklin alleged what Robinson was doing was illegal, while the judge responded that it is his responsibility to chair the meeting.

"You can't stop a motion," said Franklin, who was asked by Robinson to refrain from speaking so they could move forward with the county business listed on the agenda.

Robinson said Franklin had an opportunity to address any issues when the agenda was sent by email to all of the justices of the peace in advance. The email stated: "If you have any questions about the agenda items, contact the committee chairs or the county judge's office for clarification."

Franklin said because he is not on a committee, he is not recognized to speak. Franklin said he felt as if he was being silenced, and he continued to argue his point while Robinson asked him again to please refrain from speaking.

"They don't allow anyone to speak if you're not on the committee," said Franklin.

As Franklin continued to make his point, Robinson banged his gavel to gain order, eventually directing the Jefferson County Sheriff's office's sergeant-at-arms to remove Franklin so the meeting could continue.

"I sat silently during committee meetings; now I have questions," continued Franklin as Robinson asked again for the sergeant-at-arms to remove Franklin, to no avail.

After Robinson's third request, as he pointed to the sergeant-at-arms, Franklin's voice rose. In response, the Nation of Islam members came out of their seats as the tensions began to elevate.

"Until we can have a sergeant-at-arms here to continue these meetings in an orderly manner, this meeting is adjourned," said Robinson as Franklin continued to speak over him.

"That's illegal," said Franklin.

"It is not illegal," replied Robinson.

Franklin said the county judge has his version of the policies and procedures, but the former Judicial Committee has the version that they created.

"The majority of us got together and we went over the Arkansas statutes, and we came together to create our own rules and procedures," said Franklin, who added the policies would take authority away from the judge. 'We pulled most of the rules from other counties, and we've had it reviewed by legal counsel."

Of the 17 items on the agenda, many of them were appropriations for the county jail and the juvenile division, both of which are overseen by Woods. Many of the elected officials looked frustrated over, yet again, another meeting where no county business was handled.

Woods was asked after the meeting how his agenda items, which are not being addressed, would affect the operations of the jail, with several pending reimbursements for insurance and overtime.

"It's obviously personal, and it's difficult for the employees who are affected," said Woods. "This has been going on since January. This is a deal where it's a fight for power."

Woods said the Quorum Court has been educated on what their legislative duties and powers are.

"That's what you are seeing here," said Woods. "It's a fight."

Robinson echoed the same sentiments but said the fight is not against him but between the justices and what the actual law is. Robinson said the legislation from the previous Judicial Committee is voided. The policy and procedures come from the Human Resource committee, which is the one on the agenda that the justices are fighting against, according to Robinson.

"The law states the quorum court shall adopt the policies and procedures in the first meeting of the year. It didn't say you may, it said you shall," said Robinson. "It governs you on how you are to proceed, and how you are to conduct yourself during the meetings."

Robinson said the actions that have proceeded thus far are the very reasons the policies and procedures need to be put in place. They policies and procedures also give the set time and date for the committee and the full quorum court meetings.

"Those things are in place for a reason," said Robinson. "We've had these in place before, even before my administration, and there was never a problem with these procedural ordinances. Now it is beyond me why now there is such a fight about these procedures."

Robinson also said he is glad he had the extra layer of protection after the sergeant-at-arms, who works for Woods, refused to remove Franklin and just sat there instead.

"Asking the sergeant-at-arms to do his job when the meeting was getting out of order, I felt that that was a duty," said Robinson. "I must remind people, when I preside over the quorum court, I am fulfilling a judicial role as the county judge. That is my constitution and so I have the same rights to ask of the sheriff's office or law enforcement to maintain order in my court."

As far as county business is concerned, Robinson said he will do what is necessary to take care of the county's business through court orders or through his legal rights in his role as county judge.

"Those things that we need the Quorum Court to do, I will not do," said Robinson, adding he must take a stand to do what is right to prevent further chaos in the meetings. "I am going to make sure that our business is taken care of, but it's the members of the Quorum Court that are delaying the business of the county."