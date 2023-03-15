Relationships, practice, academics impress DB target

Arkansas cornerback target Braylon Conley’s two-day visit to Fayetteville gave him insight on a possible major and how the Razorbacks conduct their football practices.

“I learned a lot about the engineering department and being able to attend practice was great,” said Conley, who has a 4.36 grade-point average. “The pace and organization of it, fast and efficient."

Conley, 6-0 and 170 pounds of Humble (Texas) Atascocita, also visited Jan. 28, which led him to visit again Monday and Tuesday.

His relationship with co-defensive coordinate Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson continues to blossom.

“The bond between Coach Woodson, Coach Wilson [and me] is great,” Conley said. “They make you comfortable around them, for sure. We talk often and our relationship continues to build. We have a lot of talks about life situations and character, not just football. That’s one big thing that I can appreciate.”

He has approximately 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, TCU, Louisville, Wisconsin, Oregon, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado, Washington and others.

“Coach [Sam] Pittman sets the tone with his staff,” Conley said. “They are big on not just having nice venues and facilities, they focus hard on the people in those buildings. Fayetteville has a good college town feel. Razorback fans love the program.”

Conley was named to the All District 21-6A first team as a junior while leading the Eagles to an 11-3 record and the Class 6A Division I quarterfinals. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates him a 4-star prospect.

He’s working on planning another trip to Fayetteville.

“We are discussing dates as we speak,” Conley said.

When asked if another trip could be an official visit, Conley replied, “We will know soon.”







