Road over Beaver Dam closed for removal of maintenance equipment

by Ron Wood | Today at 4:00 a.m.
People watch March 21, 2020, as lake water roars through the floodgates at Beaver Dam. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

ROGERS -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed Arkansas 187 across Beaver Dam through April 5 to remove equipment used for routine maintenance on the dam.

The Dam Site Peninsula Park, also known as the Dam Site cutoff wall, will be closed as well until the work is complete.

Traffic barricades and signs will assist with the flow of traffic. The corps encourages drivers to plan for additional travel time. U.S. 62 can be an alternate route through the area.

For more information, contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at (479) 636-1210.

