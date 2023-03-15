Rogers City Council reaffirms farmers market management, approves Loloft rezoning





ROGERS -- The downtown farmers market will be under the same management when it opens this spring.

The City Council approved on Tuesday a $45,000, one-year contract with Local Food Strategies LLC for planning and promoting services for the Rogers Local Food Market.

Market manager Shelly Smith began operating the market in 2022. The partnership has worked well so far, according to Justin Pounds, events coordinator with the city. The contract is an extension of last year's agreement, he said.

"It's been terrific. We really, really enjoyed working with Shelly. She's done a great job establishing a new brand for the market and bringing up the level of professionalism to something that the city's really proud to have on board," he said.

Located in Frisco Plaza at Railyard Park, the Rogers Local Food Market features a variety of vendors, including local farmers, bakers and artisans. Last year, it took place weekly from May to October.

The market is planning to expand significantly and is looking for a space to host a possible year-round market during the winter, according to John McCurdy, director of community development.

Smith said in October that the market had some rebuilding to do, but the 2022 market season had gone "very well."

In other business, a rezoning for start-up company Loloft was approved.

The site at 600 S. First St. will be the company's flagship location for its "industrial co-working" concept, which will house co-working office space and micro-warehousing units without long-term leases, providing space for companies of different sizes to store and handle products.

The business will support entrepreneurs and enhance the downtown area, according to McCurdy.

"It's a really good thing for Rogers," he said. "We're super excited to have it."

The rezoning will change 600 S. First St. from the light industrial zoning district to the industrial arts zoning district.

Kraig Pomrenke will join the Advertising and Promotion Commission after his appointment was confirmed by the City Council on Tuesday. His term will expire Nov. 1, 2026.

Each of the items Tuesday were unanimously approved by the council.



