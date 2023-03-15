Senate OKs bill aimed at remedying misinterpretation of state law by Department of Corrections

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday narrowly approved a bill aimed at remedying a seven-year misinterpretation of state law by the Arkansas Department of Corrections that lawmakers said resulted in nearly 300 inmates convicted of residential burglary losing their eligibility for parole despite what they were told by attorneys and courts.

The Senate voted 20-9 to send Senate Bill 366 by Sen. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers, to the House for further consideration.

Bryant told senators his bill is needed to address an interpretation error that originated after a 2015 law designated residential burglary as a violent felony offense.

"When we get it wrong, we have the duty to make it right," he said. "When the Department of Corrections gets their calculations wrong, they do have the duty to get it right."

The reclassification of residential burglary included in the Criminal Justice Reform Act of 2015 affected parole eligibility for certain offenders, since state law requires a person convicted of a violent felony offense who has previously been found guilty of a violent felony to serve 100% of their sentence.

During the seven-year period covered by SB366, Bryant said the state Department of Corrections did not consider residential burglaries committed before the 2015 act to be violent felony offenses. Courts and attorneys used this guidance when negotiating plea arraignments and calculating sentences.

"This bill reinstates that seven-year period of that policy guidance," he said. "The parole process is still in effect and all the conditions must be met."

In May, then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in an opinion requested by the state Department of Corrections that any person convicted of residential burglary who commits an additional violent felony on or after April 1, 2015, should not be eligible for parole.

Officials with the Department of Corrections told lawmakers in October the policy change led to 290 inmates losing their parole eligibility and resulted in the re-incarceration of two people with prior convictions for residential burglary.

Bryant said one of his constituents was among the two offenders who were released and re-incarcerated.

To address the misinterpretation, SB366 would remove the violent felony classification for residential burglary offenses committed before April 1, 2015.The bill applies to defendants sentenced before May 24, 2022, unless the sentencing order expressly designates the defendant was sentenced under state law classifying residential burglary as a violent offense.

In a written statement provided by a spokesman, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said Monday he had "nothing to add at this time" due to pending litigation.

Jeff Rosenzweig, who presented the bill alongside Bryant, said he was among defense attorneys representing defendants in a lawsuit pending in federal court over the misinterpretation.

In October state officials said 90 of these offenders were still under supervision and 11 had returned to Department of Corrections custody because they violated terms of parole.

At the time, Solomon Graves, then-secretary of the department, said parolees' "inherent liberty" prevented the department from re-incarcerating them unless the parolees made an additional mistake.

Information for this article was contributed by Will Langhorne and Stephen Simpson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.