SOFTBALL

No. 9 Razorbacks suffer road loss

Wichita State scored eight runs off three home runs in the first inning and run-ruled the University of Arkansas 10-2 in six innings on Tuesday night at Wilkins Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

No. 9 Arkansas (20-7) grabbed a 1-0 lead off a Rylin Hedgecock RBI double to start the game, but the Shockers scored eight unanswered runs.

Wichita State (19-5) took a 5-1 lead off a three-run home run from Lauren Lucas and a two-run shot from Lauren Mills. Later in the inning, Sydney McKinney slammed a three-run homer to put the Shockers ahead 8-1.

Cylie Halvorson got a run back for Arkansas in the sixth off an RBI single, but the Shockers scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to end the contest.

Arkansas transfer Lauren Howell started for Wichita State to defeat her former team, pitching 6 innings and allowing 2 runs on 5 hits.

Callie Turner (5-1) took the loss for Arkansas, exiting the game before getting an out. Freshman Robyn Herron pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up 3 runs off 3 hits. Hannah Camenzind threw 3 innings and allowed 2 runs.

-- Ethan Westerman

FOOTBALL

ASU adds Conklin to staff

Former Wofford Coach Josh Conklin will join Arkansas State as the Red Wolves' special teams coordinator and safeties coach, head coach Butch Jones announced Tuesday.

Conklin spent the last five seasons leading the Terriers to a pair of Southern Conference titles at the Football Championship Subdivision level, earning his league's Coach of the Year award in 2019. Before that, Conklin was the defensive coordinator at Pittsburgh (2015-17) and Florida International (2013-14) with previous assistant roles at Tennessee, The Citadel, Wofford and South Dakota State.

Conklin hired current ASU defensive coordinator Rob Harley as linebackers coach at Florida International in 2014, then brought Harley to Pittsburgh in the same role the following season. Conklin will replace Jake Schoonover, who departed Jonesboro to become Ole Miss' special teams coordinator.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Jonesboro hires Sanders as head coach

Jonesboro High School announced Tuesday that it had hired Bryant defensive coordinator Quad Sanders as its new head coach.

Sanders spent five seasons at Bryant, winning a state championship in all five. The former University of Central Arkansas defensive lineman led a Hornets defense that held opponents to 11.2 points per game in an undefeated 2022 season.

Sanders replaces Randy Coleman who stepped down as the Golden Hurricane's coach in February.

-- Sam Lane

Bryant names Bock as athletic director

The Bryant School Board approved the appointment of Kirk Bock on Tuesday as the district's new athletic director.

Bock replaces Mike Lee who is leaving to take a maintenance supervisor position at the South Conway School District. Bock will officially step into the position July 1.

Bock served as the assistant athletic director and assistant football coach at Bryant. He was named the Broyles Award winner in 2021 as the top assistant coach in the state.

-- Sam Lane

GOLF

UALR's Albers takes medalist honors

Following up his second-round 2-under par 69 Monday, University of Arkansas-Little Rock senior Anton Albers again shot 69 in Tuesday's final round to finish first among individuals at the Louisiana Classics, hosted at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette, La.

Albers' 1-under 212 put him four shots clear of LSU's Drew Doyle and New Orleans' Kyle Bennett. The victory marks Albers' first individual medal of the year after winning once last year and twice as a junior in 2020-21.

UALR carded a 6-over 290 Tuesday to end at 25-over 877 for the event, good for a runner-up finish -- 11 shots behind team champion Texas A&M.

Sophomore Archie Smith tied for 12th place, ending at 8-over 221, and senior Jansen Smith just missed out on the top 20 -- his 1-over 72 on Tuesday helped him climb 12 spots to tie for 21st.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Schmidt 2nd, ASU women 5th

Olivia Schmidt sparked Arkansas State to a tie for fifth place at the Spring Break Shootout, played at Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club in Dade City, Fla.

Schmidt posted an even-par 71 in the final round to end at even-par 213, good for second place and three shots behind Morehead State Ruth Toennessen, the individual medalist at 3 under.

Elise Schultz and Morgan Beaulieu joined Schmidt among the event's top 25 individuals. Schultz finished 23rd with a 10-over 223, bouncing back from a second-round 78 while Beaulieu tied for 25th at 11-over 224, also shooting 2-over 73 in the final round.

As a team, the Red Wolves' final-round 8-over 292 helped them end the 54 holes at 31-over 883, 21 shots back of team champion Western Kentucky.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

ASU men finish 6th in Florida

Arkansas State dropped back on the second of two days at Florida State's Seminole Intercollegiate, ending sixth among 15 teams at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Red Wolves' 40-over par 904 put them 54 shots behind host and team champion Florida State (14-under par 850) but ahead of No. 56 Florida Gulf Coast and two other top-100 sides in Lipscomb (44-over) and .

Luka Naglic was best among ASU's individuals, tying for 14th at 7-over 223. Devyn Pappas, after carding a 3-under 69 in the second round, finished with a third-round 8-over 80 to tie for 18th.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Golden Lions split pair with Langston

Samaria Jackson and Zharia Richardson scored off errors in the third inning to snap a 1-1 tie and propel the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to a 9-1 victory over Langston on Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader at the Torii Hunter Softball Complex in Pine Bluff.

Langston (4-14) came back to take the second game, 10-5.

Desiree Bumpers went 2 of 2, and Kaitlyn Neely scored twice in the first game for UAPB (4-19), which scored six runs in the third to build a big lead. The Golden Lions padded their advantage with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Danika Bryant struck out 10 and allowed 2 hits in 5 innings for the Golden Lions.

-- Erick Taylor

TRACK AND FIELD

SAU athletes honored by GAC

Southern Arkansas University junior Kamrin Hooks and sophomore Kailyn Thomas earned the Great American Conference's track and field athlete of the week honors, respectively, on Tuesday, while sophomore Ja'Kamron Zackery was named the conference's men's field athlete of the week.

Hooks had top-10 showings in the 100 and 200 meters at the Mississippi College Spring Cleaning Classic in Clinton, Miss. Her times of 12.44 seconds in the 100 and 25.60 in the 200 rank as top times in the conference. She also ran on the 400-meter relay team that finished second to Jackson State.

Thomas won the discus at the Mississippi College Classic with a throw of 134 feet, 31/4 inches. She also finished third in the hammer throw (151-63/4) and took fourth in the shot put.

Zackery won the men's hammer throw (163-6), then took second place in the discus (151-8) and fifth place in the shot put (48-41/4). He ranks in the top 15 nationally in all three events.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services