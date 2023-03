1. The opposite of forward on a gear shift.

2. The opposite of stupid.

3. Water, tea and coffee, for example.

4. A high body temperature.

5. More than two but fewer than many.

6. A long handle that you pull or push to operate a machine.

7. A daydream.

8. Of a great degree.

9. Go back to a previous state.

ANSWERS

1. Reverse

2. Clever

3. Beverage(s)

4. Fever

5. Several

6. Lever

7. Reverie

8. Severe

9. Revert