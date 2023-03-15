OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: The best spots to grab a glass of wine in Dallas





Out of all my columns, I don't think any inspire as much reader feedback as my "Where to Drink in X" series, in which I dole out my favorite places in a given city to down a glass of wine. By popular request, here are my recommendations for Dallas.

BODEGA WINE BAR

Located in the Lakeside neighborhood, this might just be the coziest wine bar in all of Texas. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable and always happy to help you sort through their many options. My advice: pick a good bottle, relax by the fireplace and forget about all the construction you had to drive through on I-30. (bodegawinebar.square.site)

VERITAS WINE ROOM

The wines here, of course, are fantastic, but what really impressed me were the wide selections of accompanying meats and cheeses. You can build your own charcuterie board or choose from theirs. Either way, your taste buds are in good hands. (veritaswinedallas.com)

LEELA'S WINE BAR

Leela's is easily the most Instagram-able spot on this list. It has now expanded to three locations: Lower Greenville, Uptown and Trophy Club, just north of Fort Worth. Pizza is the must-get food here, then pair it with a small but perfectly curated wine list. (leelas.com)

NEIGHBORHOOD CELLAR

In my experience, Neighborhood Cellar has one of the most educated staffs in the Dallas wine bar scene. Their selections span almost the entire wine world, and they offer regular educational tastings to expand their customers' palates. For locals (or frequent Dallas visitors), they also offer a wine club option that explores their vast cellar even more in depth. (neighborhoodcellar.com)

DEL FRISCO'S DOUBLE EAGLE STEAKHOUSE

To be honest, I'm not a chain steakhouse person, but even I can admit that you'd be hard-pressed to find a better wine list than this one. It boasts more than 1,000 wines and is full of bottles of California cabernet, French Bordeaux, and big, hearty Italian reds — precisely what you want to pair with a juicy steak. (delfriscos.com)

SACHET

The wine list at this Mediterranean spot is fantastic, but the extensive list of Spanish gin and tonics is just as compelling. My advice: order multiple rounds from both. You can easily make a meal of the small plates on offer, but don't sleep on the entrees. (I've always found the fish especially good.) I once had a dinner there where we ordered every pasta on the menu, and I still dream about it. (sachetdallas.com)

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



