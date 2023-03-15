Treasurer Lowery recovering from health-related concerns





State Treasurer Mark Lowery is recovering at home with some health-related concerns, his office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Lowery, a Republican from Maumelle, has been undergoing tests and will follow the instruction of his doctors, the treasurer's office said in a news release.

"A full recovery is expected, and he will return to his in-person duties very soon," the treasurer's office said.

Deputy Treasurer Eric Munson and Chief of Staff Wil Cheatham will handle daily operations and attend meetings on Lowery's behalf until he returns, according to the treasurer's office.

"Treasurer Lowery and his family appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers," the release said.

Lowery was sworn in as state treasurer Jan. 10. He served in the state House of Representatives from 2013 until this year.

Prior to serving in the Arkansas House, Lowery had been a newspaper editor, and taught communications at the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State University, according to the treasurer's website.

Lowery also served as chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee in the mid-1990s and was the lobbyist and executive director of the Arkansas chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors from 2003 to 2011..



