2 men killed in separate crashes on state roads, officials report

Two drivers were killed in different crashes on state roads, according to preliminary crash reports.

A Harrisburg man was killed in a Jackson County crash on Tuesday afternoon, a crash report from Arkansas State Police said.

Bo Garrett Self, 23, of Harrisburg died after the 2009 Ford Focus he was driving east on Arkansas 18 crossed the center of the road and overturned in a westbound roadside ditch, leaving the car upside down and mostly submerged underwater, the report said.

The crash was just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the report said.

Troopers at the scene reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

On Saturday, a two-vehicle crash killed one driver and injured another in Washington County, a preliminary crash report from the Springdale police said.

32-year-old Alberto Flores of Springdale was killed in a crash where the 2001 Honda Accord he was driving east on West Don Tyson Parkway near Tara Street crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, the crash report said.

According to the report, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The 76-year-old Springdale woman driving the Nissan was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville to be treated for her injuries, the report said.

Officers reported that roads were wet, and it was raining and cloudy during the time of the crash.

At least nine people have died in crashes on state roads this month, as of Wednesday, according to preliminary crash reports submitted to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.