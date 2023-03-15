UNDER THE RADAR: Benton’s J Thomas Pepper

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Benton’s J Thomas Pepper.

Class: 2025

Position: Defensive back

Size: 6-1, 180 pounds

Stats: 100 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 1 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles

Coach Brad Harris:

“He’s sophomore that really surprised us this year. He played linebacker in 9th grade and junior high for us but we moved we moved him to safety and we had a couple of injuries with some old guys and when J Thomas got his opportunity, he took full advantage of it and when the seniors came back they couldn’t take his spot from him.

“He has really good instincts. He has a nice for the football. Very aggressive tackler. If we can get his speed down little more I think by the time he’s a senior, I believe a lot of schools are going to be interested in him. Right now, he’s a sophomore and not a lot of people know about him yet. Great student of the game He asked questions as a sophomore that seniors don’t even ask. Coverages and where he needs to be and his responsibilities so he’s very intelligent football player.”



