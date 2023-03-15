Water, water everywhere

You can bank on it: When the weather gets hot and dry, and the ground begins to crack, the stories appear about underground aquifers and how they are drying up as humans pull water from them for farming and other basic needs.

Doubtless, this is a major problem that mankind will have to figure out soonest. We note that Arkansas has plans to help keep these underground lakes, um, afloat. But between cotton fields and dishwashing machines, our thirst always seems to eclipse what nature has underground.

Some of us wonder why we don't hear more about the aquifers being helped during rainy seasons, but we understand from our talks that the rain isn't resupplying as fast as we are making withdrawals.

Did you see the front page Sunday? California officials are planning to divert floodwaters from the San Joaquin River to replenish groundwater. The West has an unusual amount of snowpack this year, so that acts like a bank for water needs.

This idea of using floodwaters from one part of the country to quench the thirst in dry parts of the country has fascinated us for decades. It has more to do with pipes and diverted rivers than reservoirs.

We look forward to seeing how California does it. Because we in Arkansas have something of a big river ourselves, and we'd like to know how it can best be used. And where.