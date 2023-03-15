Willie Nelson headlines Family Outlaw Music Festival, coming June 29 to Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Willie Nelson is set to headline the Family Outlaw Music Festival 2023, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Rd., Rogers.

Also on the bill: Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets — $39.50-$149.50 plus fees (Lawn 4-Packs, four lawn tickets purchased at the same time, are $99 plus fees) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

The festival tour, which kicks off June 23 at the Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, Wis., continues the celebration of Nelson’s “legendary life and legacy in his milestone 90th birthday year,” according to a news release.