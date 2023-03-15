Winter storm hits Northeastern states

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- A winter storm dumped heavy, wet snow in parts of the Northeast on Tuesday, causing tens of thousands of power outages, widespread school closings, dangerous driving conditions and a plane to slide off a taxiway.

The storm's path included parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. Snow totals by the time it winds up today were expected to range from a few inches to a few feet, depending on the area.

About 2 feet of snow fell in parts of northern New York and the Catskill Mountains, and Gov. Kathy Hochul said some areas could get an additional foot of snow by this morning. In New Hampshire, state police asked drivers to stay off the roads Tuesday afternoon because of whiteout conditions. State police said they had dealt with more than 120 crashes.

In Derry, N.H., firefighters and police officers used chain saws, shovels and their bare hands to rescue a girl who was trapped under a fallen tree. Authorities said the girl had been playing outside near a parent who was clearing snow when the tree fell on her. The girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 on the Piscataqua River Bridge between Maine and New Hampshire were shut down after two tractor-trailers became stuck on the bridge because of the icy conditions.

In the Berkshires in western Massachusetts, heavy, wet snow made driving treacherous, weighing down tree limbs and causing several spinouts. Further east in Fitchburg, Mass., where as much as 18 inches of snow was reported to have fallen, Jean Guerrer said the conditions were too dangerous for him to drive to work as a Boston-based taxi driver.

A Delta Air Lines plane veered off a paved surface as it taxied for takeoff from a Syracuse, N.Y., airport Tuesday morning. Flight 1718, which was bound for New York City's LaGuardia Airport, slid into a grassy area north of the runway, forcing passengers off the plane and onto buses back to the terminal, according to airport officials. No one was injured and the airport remained open.

About 2,100 flights traveling to, from or within the U.S. were canceled Tuesday, with Boston and New York City-area airports seeing the highest number of scrubbed flights, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The storm shut down state and local government offices in Maine, where snow arrived later in the day and power outages climbed Tuesday with more than 80,000 customers affected Tuesday night. About 70,000 customers were without power in New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service said that in New York, 2 inches of snow per hour or more was falling in higher elevations in the eastern Catskills through the mid-Hudson Valley, central Taconics and the Berkshires. Heavy snow snapped tree branches and downed power lines across New York's capital region, with power outages hitting homes and businesses in the Albany area.

CALIFORNIA STORM

The latest powerful atmospheric river to drench California put nearly 27,000 people under evacuation orders Tuesday because of flooding and landslide risks. On the central coast, workers hauled truckloads of rocks to plug a broken river levee amid steady rain and wind.

Damaging winds with gusts topping 70 mph blew out windows and there were numerous reports of falling trees. Power outages hit more than 330,000 utility customers in northern and central areas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

Crews raced to stabilize the Pajaro River's ruptured levee Tuesday, placing rocks and boulders to finish filling the gap that opened late Friday about 70 miles south of San Francisco. Workers will then raise that portion's elevation to match the rest of the levee over the next few weeks to make it impermeable, officials said.

Tuesday's storm initially spread light to moderate rain over the state's north and center. But the National Weather Service said the storm was moving faster than expected and that most of the precipitation would shift southward.

So far this winter, California has been battered by 10 previous atmospheric rivers -- long plumes of moisture from the Pacific Ocean -- as well as powerful storms fueled by arctic air that produced blizzard conditions.

