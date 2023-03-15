Wu-Tang Clan brings the rukus to The Momentary in Bentonville





It's the RZA. The GZA. The Ghostface Killa...

That's right. Legendary rap masters Wu-Tang Clan have just announced a show at The Momentary in Bentonville starting at 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

The rap supergroup is currently on tour playing several festivals and international shows. Among its members are multi-platinum selling solo artists, multi-platinum record producers, Grammy winners, TV and film stars, screenwriters, product spokespersons, business owners and, most recently, major motion picture composers.

Tickets are on sale now through April 5 for Momentary members and range from $72 for general admission and $150 premium. Tickets go live to the public at full price on April 6 and will range from $89 for general admission and $200 for premium.

More information at themomentary.org/calendar/wu-tang-clan.



